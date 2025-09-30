Brilliant Portfolios Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.11
-0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.75
5.87
-0.04
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
-4.75
5.87
-0.16
-0.09
Capital expenditure
-0.14
0.02
0
-0.07
Free cash flow
-4.89
5.89
-0.16
-0.16
Equity raised
6.13
5.77
6.04
6.63
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.53
9.04
3.29
3.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.77
20.7
9.16
9.6
