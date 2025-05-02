iifl-logo
Brilliant Portfolios Ltd Balance Sheet

7.32
(4.87%)
May 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.1

3.1

3.1

3.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.64

5.14

4.67

4.36

Net Worth

8.74

8.24

7.77

7.46

Minority Interest

Debt

17.92

18.02

15.3

16.2

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

26.66

26.26

23.07

23.66

Fixed Assets

0.37

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

3.22

4.64

6.32

6.79

Inventories

0.07

0.05

0.06

0.04

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.33

12.62

12.67

12.62

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.18

-8.03

-6.41

-5.87

Cash

0.13

0.12

0.2

0.29

Total Assets

3.72

4.77

6.53

7.09

