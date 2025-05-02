Brilliant Portfolios Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.1
3.1
3.1
3.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.64
5.14
4.67
4.36
Net Worth
8.74
8.24
7.77
7.46
Minority Interest
Debt
17.92
18.02
15.3
16.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
26.66
26.26
23.07
23.66
Fixed Assets
0.37
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
3.22
4.64
6.32
6.79
Inventories
0.07
0.05
0.06
0.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.33
12.62
12.67
12.62
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.18
-8.03
-6.41
-5.87
Cash
0.13
0.12
0.2
0.29
Total Assets
3.72
4.77
6.53
7.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.