|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0.39
0.03
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
973.61
-92.8
Raw materials
0
0
-0.29
0
As % of sales
0
0
73.32
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
10.91
61.95
Other costs
0
0
-0.04
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
12.51
242.47
Operating profit
0
0
0.01
-0.07
OPM
0
0
3.23
-204.42
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.15
-0.15
Other income
0
0
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
0
0
-0.11
-0.21
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
4.3
3.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
-0.12
-0.22
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
-0.12
-0.22
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-45.65
-6,325.69
NPM
0
0
-30.84
-609.32
