To

The Members,

The Directors of your Company have the pleasure in presenting the 30thAnnual Report together with the audited financial statements for the financial year ("FY") ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The Summary of the Companys Financial Performance for the Financial Year 2023-24 as compared to the previous Financial Year 2022-23 as given below:

PARTICULARS 2023-24 2022-23 Gross Income 305.76 277.80 Less: Expenses & Provisions 66.15 41.55 Less: Depreciation 0.1 0 Less: Interest & Finance Charges 173.36 173.11 Profit Before Tax 66.15 63.14 Less: Provisions for taxation 16.20 16.37 Profit After Tax (PAT) 49.95 46.77 Add: Balance brought forward from previous year 394.10 356.69 Balance available for appropriations 444.05 403.46 Appropriations Statutory Reserve 9.99 9.35 Net worth 874.31 824.36

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

The financial year 2023-24 saw steady performance. The Gross income is improved by 10% over the previous year and the PAT during the year under review increased by 6.8%. During the year under review total revenue of the Company was Rs.305.76Lakhs as against Rs. 277.80Lakhs in the previous year. The company earned a net profit(before tax) of Rs.66.15Lakhsagainst a net profit (before tax) of Rs.63.14Lakhs during the previous year.

DIVIDEND

The Directors did not recommend any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024 after taking into consideration growth of the company, investment in the business and to conserve resources.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

As required under Section 45IC of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, 20% of the profits are required to be transferred to a Special Reserve Account. Accordingly, the Company has transferred Rs. 9.99/- (In Lakhs) in current year and Rs. 9.35/- (In Lakhs) in previous year to Statutory Reserve Account.

REGISTRATION AS A LOAN COMPANY

The Company is a registered Non-Banking Financial Institution - Loan Company ("NBFC-LC")pursuant to the receipt of Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), under Section 45-IA of the RBI Act.

INFORMATION ON THE STATE OF AFFAIRSOF THE COMPANY

The information on the affairs of the Company has been given as part of the Management Discussion and Analysis section of the Report.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There has been no change in the nature of business and operations of the Company during the year under review.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURE AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the Financial Year, no Company became or ceased to be the Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND

During the year under review, your Company was not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

DEPOSITS

During the year under review, the Company has neither invited nor accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

SHARE CAPITAL

As on March 31, 2024, the Authorized Share Capital of the Company stood at Rs. 350/- (In Lakhs) (35,00,000 Shares of Rs. 10/- each and the Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands at Rs. 310.18 (In Lakhs) (comprising of 31,01,800 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each). During the Financial Year, the Company had not issued any Equity shares with Differential rights, any Sweat equity Shares and any Employee stock Option.

FUND RAISING

During the year under review, no fund raising activity was undertaken.

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA DIRECTIONS

Your Company is categorized as a non-deposit taking non-systematically important non-banking finance company (NBFC). Accordingly, during the year your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and there were no deposits which become due for repayment or renewal. The Company has always endeavored to maintain the highest standards of compliance and culture within the organisation and shall continue to do so going ahead. The Company continues to comply with all the applicable laws, regulations, guidelines etc. prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"), from time to time. The Company has complied with the ‘Master Direction – Reserve Bank of India (Non-Banking Financial Company–Scale Based Regulation) Directions, 2023, amended from time to time and all other applicable Directions/regulations/circulars of RBI during the Financial Year 2023-24.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As of March 31, 2024, the Company has Five Directors including one Woman Director, of which two were Independent Directors of the Company. The composition of the Board is in accordance with the SEBI Listing Regulation read with Section 149 of the Act, with an appropriate combination of Non-Executive Directors and Independent Directors.

Section 152 of the Act provides that unless the Articles of Association provide for retirement of all directors at every AGM, not less than two-third of the total number of directors of a public company (excluding the Independent Directors) shall be persons whose period of office is liable to determination by retirement of directors by rotation, of which one-third are liable to retire by rotation. Accordingly, Mr. Bhuvnesh Kumar Sharma and Mr. Raghu Nandan Arora, Directors of the Company, are liable to retire by rotation at the ensuring Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers themselves for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends their re-appointment.

The brief details of the Director proposed to be re-appointed as required under Secretarial Standard-2issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Regulation 36 of the SEBI Listing Regulations is provided in the Notice convening Annual General Meeting of the Company.

All the Directors of the Company have confirmed thatthey are not disqualified to act as Director in terms of Section 164 of the Act.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise(including proficiency, as applicable) and hold highest standards of integrity.

DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

All Independent Directors have submitted thedeclaration of independence, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation25(8) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, stating that they meet the criteria of independence as provided in Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulations 16(1)(b) of the SEBI Listing Regulations and they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact his/her ability to discharge his/ her duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

FIT AND PROPER CRITERIA & CODE OF CONDUCT

All the Directors meet the fit and proper criteria stipulated by RBI. Further, all the Independent Directors have affirmed that they have adhered and complied with the Companys Code of Conduct for Independent Directors which is framed in accordance with Schedule IV of the Act.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL ("KMPS")

As on March 31, 2024, the Company had the following KMPs:

3 Mr. Ravi Jain– Managing Director

3 Mr. Ashish – Chief Financial Officer

3 Mr. Ashish – Company Secretary

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT ANDREMUNERATION/COMPENSATION FOR DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL, KEY MANAGERIALPERSONNEL AND OTHER EMPLOYEES

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Section 178 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 ("the Listing Regulations"), your Company has adopted Nomination and Remuneration Policy which, inter-alia, includes the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of Directors, identification of persons who are qualified to become Directors and who may be appointed in the Senior Management team.

PERFORMANCE EVALUATION OF THE BOARD

The Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("the Listing Regulations") stipulate the evaluation of the performance of the Board, its Committees, Individual Directors and the Chairperson. The Company has formulated a process for performance evaluation of the Independent Directors, the Board, its committees and other individual Directors. The Board was satisfied with the evaluation process and approves the evaluation result thereof.

MEETINGS OF BOARD

During the year, four board meetings were held during the year on 22nd May, 2023, 11th August, 2023, 09th November, 2023 and 12th February, 2024. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

A qualified and Independent Audit Committee of the Board of the company is functioning. It monitors and supervises the Managements financial reporting process with a view to ensure accurate and proper disclosure, transparency and quality of financial reporting. The committee reviews the financial and risk management policies and also the adequacy of internal control systems and holds discussions with Statutory Auditors and Internal Auditors. This is enhancing the credibility of the financial disclosures of the company and also provides transparency.

• Terms of reference

The role and terms of reference of the Audit Committee cover the areas mentioned under Regulation 18 (3) of Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, besides other terms as may be referred to by the Board of Directors from time to time.

• Composition

The Audit Committee comprises of 3 (Three) directors. Mrs. Shruti Das is the chairman of the Audit Committee and is a Non-executive and Independent Director. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee were accepted by the Board.

• Meetings

Four meetings of the Audit Committee were held during the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

• Term of reference

The role and terms of reference of the cover the areas mentioned under Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, besides other terms as may be referred to by the Board of Directors from time to time.

• Composition

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprise of 3 (Three) Directors. Mr. Rameshwar Dayal Sharma is the chairman of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and is a Non-executive and Independent Director.

• Meetings

Two meetings of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held during the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

• Term of reference

The role and terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee cover the areas mentioned under Regulation 19 (4) of Listing Regulations and Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013, besides other terms as may be referred to by the Board of Directors from time to time.

• Composition

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of 3 (Three) Directors. Mrs. Shruti Das is the chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and is a Non-executive and Independent Director.

• Meetings

Two meetings of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee were held during the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company has formulated and established a Vigil Mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy to deal with instances of fraud and mismanagement and to enable Directors and Employees to report genuine concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Code of Conduct and to report incidents of leak or suspected leak of unpublished price sensitive information. Adequate safeguards are provided against victimization of those who avail of the mechanism and direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases is provided to them.

During the year under review, no complaint pertaining to the Company was received under the Whistle Blower mechanism.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of section 134(3) (c) read with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability confirm that:

a) In the preparation of the annual financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down proper internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

3 f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that systems are adequate and are operating effectively.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

STATUTORY AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(2)of the Act and the rules made thereunder and RBI requirements, the Members at their Twenty Eighth Annual General Meeting held on 25th September, 2022 had appointed M/s Sanjeev Bhargava & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (Registration No. 003724N) as Statutory Auditor of the Company from the conclusion of Twenty Eighth Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of Thirty First Annual General Meeting."Further, the Statutory Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to Peer Review process by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of ICAI.

The Board of Directors (including any Committee thereof) is authorized to decide and finalize the terms and conditions including remuneration of the Statutory Auditor."

The Notes on financial statements referred to in the Auditors Report are self–explanatory and do not call for any further comments. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Act read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and as per the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has appointed M/s. Om Prakash Agrahari & Co., Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. There are no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimers made by the Secretarial Auditors, in their Audit Report for the FY 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith marked as Annexure – I to this Report.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The maintenance of cost records, for the services rendered by the Company, is not required pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Act read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 and hence such accounts and records were not required to be maintained by the Company.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

During the year under review, Mr. Nitin Agrawal was appointed as the Internal Auditor of the Company to conduct the Internal Audit on the basis of detailed Internal Audit Plan. The Company follows a robust Internal Audit process and audits are conducted on a regular basis, throughout the year, as per the agreed audit plan.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditor of the Company have reported any instance of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Act and therefore, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3)(ca) of the Act.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Directors state that proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the applicable laws. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Act,2013 during FY 2024, the Company has adhered with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards("SS-1" and "SS-2") relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India ("ICSI") and notified by MCA.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ITS ADEQUACY

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the Financial Statements commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. Your Company uses various industry standard systems to enable, empower and engender businesses and also to maintain its Books of Accounts. The transactional controls built into these systems ensure appropriate segregation of duties, the appropriate level of approval mechanisms and maintenance of supporting records. The systems, Standard Operating Procedures and controls are reviewed by the Management.

Based on the assessments carried out by the Management during the year, no reportable material weakness or significant deficiencies in the design or operation of internal financial controls was observed.

Your Company recognises that Internal Financial Controls cannot provide absolute assurance of achieving financial, operational and compliance reporting objectives because of its inherent limitations. Also, projections of any evaluation of the Internal Financial Controls to future periods are subject to the risk that the Internal Financial Control may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Risk management forms an integral part of the Companys business. Your Company has a comprehensive Risk Management Policy in place and has laid down a well-defined risk management framework to identify, assess and monitor risks and strengthen controls to mitigate risks ensuring its effectiveness.

The Risk Management Policy, inter-alia, includes identification of elements of risk, including Cyber Security and related risks as well as those risks which in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The provision of Section 135 of the Act with respect to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is not applicable to the Company; hence there is no need to develop policy on CSR.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEESANDRELATED INFORMATION

In accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement containing the disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under the Act and the above Rules, are appended to this Report as Annexure II.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS ORARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

During FY 2024, all the contracts/arrangements/transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis and were in compliance with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations. All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. All related party transactions as required under Indian Accounting Standards - 24 (Ind AS-24) are reported in Note - 33 of Standalone Financial Statements.

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, there are no related party transactions that are required to be reported under Section 188(1) of the Act in the prescribed Form AOC-2.

ANNUAL RETURN AS PRESCRIBED UNDER THE ACT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, copy of the annual return for financial year ended March 31, 2024, can be accessed on our website athttp://brilliantportfolios.com/.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

In terms of the provisions of Regulation 34 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms part of this Report.

REPORT ONCORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company having paid up capital and Net worth is less than the threshold provided under Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Hence, it does not require any further comment.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

The provisions of Clause 34(2)(f) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations regarding the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is not applicable on the Company for the year under review.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

Your Company is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to ensuring that the work environment. It strongly believes in upholding the dignity of all its employees, irrespective of their gender or seniority. Discrimination and harassment of any type are strictly prohibited. Your Company has in place a comprehensive Policy in accordance with the provisions of POSH Act and Rules made thereunder.

Your Company has adopted zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has formulated a Policy for Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at Work Place in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 ("POSH Act") and the Rules framed there under for prevention and redressal of complaints of sexual harassment at workplace. Your Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Committee under the POSH Act. During the year under review, no complaints were received from any of the employees.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The Company being engaged in the financial services activities, its operations are not energy intensive nor does it require adoption of specific technology and hence information in terms of Section 134(3)(m) of the Act read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014is not applicable to the Company. Nevertheless, the Company is vigilant on the need for conservation of energy.

During the FY 2023-24, the Companys foreign exchange earnings and outgo were NIL.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, INVESTMENTS IN SECURITIES OR GUARANTEES

The Company being a Non-Banking Finance Company, the provisions of Section 186 of the Act pertaining to granting of loans to any persons or bodies corporate and giving of guarantees or providing security in connection with loans to any other bodies corporate or persons are not applicable to the Company.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, there were no Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators / Courts/ Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations. Further, no penalties have been levied by the RBI or any other regulator during the year under review.

LISTING

Equity Shares of your Company are listed on BSE Limited. Your Company has paid required listing fees to Stock Exchanges for FY 2024-25.

MANAGING DIRECTOR (MD) AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) CERTIFICATE

In terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the certificate, as prescribed in Part B of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations, has been obtained from Mr. Ravi Jain, Managing Director and Ashish, CFO of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24 with regard to the Financial Statements and other matters.

DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO INSOLVENCY& BANKRUPTCY CODE ("IBC")

During the period under review, no application was made by or against the company, and accordingly, no proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

DISCLOSURE OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

The Company did not avail any such onetime settlement during the Financial Year. Therefore, disclosure of the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof is not applicable to the Company.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF EQUITY SHARES

Equity Shares of the Company are compulsorily tradable in electronic form. As on March 31, 2024, 78.88% of the Equity Shares are held in electronic form and 6,54,965 Equity Shares out of 31,01,800 Equity Shares were held in physical form. In view of the numerous advantages offered by the Depository System, the Members holding shares in physical form are advised to avail of the facility of dematerialization.

STATUTORY DISCLAIMER

The Company is having a valid Certificate of Registration issued by RBI under Section45-IA of the RBI Act. However, RBI does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to the financial soundness of the Company or for the correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the Company and for discharge of liabilities by the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

An acknowledgement to all with whose help, co-operation and hard work the Company is able to achieve the results.