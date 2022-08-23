TO THE MEMBERS OF BUDGE BUDGE COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of BUDGE BUDGE COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2023, its profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We draw your attention to: Note no. 31.07 regarding non provision of liability on account of terminal benefits (gratuity) in accordance with Ind AS 19 "Employee Benefif aggregating to Rs. 2,425.44 Lakhs including (Rs. 21.33 Lakhs for the year), in the financial statements, which constitutes a departure from the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed in section 133 of the Act.

As a consequence, the outstanding amount of the provisions on account of terminal benefits (gratuity) in the financial statements is understated by Rs. 2,425.44 Lakhs including (Rs. 21.33 Lakhs for the year) as at 31st March, 2023, and retained earnings under other equity is overstated by Rs. 2,425.44 Lakhs.

We conducted our audit of financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion. Emphasis of Matter

We invite attention to Note No. 31.25 of the financial statements which describes the impact of COVID-19- a global pandemic on the operations and financial matters of the Company for the previous year 2021 -2022 due to which the figures for the year ended 31 st March 2023 are not comparable with the figures for the year ended 31st March 2022.

Also we draw attention to Note No. 31.26 of the financial statements which describes the impact of fire in the factory premises and the booking of insurance claim in relation to the same.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report;

Sr No. Key Audit Matters Response To Key Audit Matters 1. Property Plant and Equipment and Intanaible Assets We assessed the controls in place over the fixed asset cycle, evaluated the appropriateness of capitalisation process, performed tests of details on costs capitalised, the timeliness of the capitalisation of the assets and the derecognition criteria for assets retired from active use. There are areas where management judgment impacts the carrying value of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and their respective depreciation/ amortization rates, These include the decision to capitalise or expense costs; the annual asset life review; the timelines of the capitalisation of assets and the use of management assumptions and estimates for the determination or the measurement and recognition criteria for assets retired from active use. Due to the materiality in the context of the Balance Sheet of the Company and the level of judgment and estimates required, we consider this to be an area of significance. In performing these procedures we reviewed the judgments made by management including the nature of underlying costs capitalised; determination of realizable value of the assets retired from active use; the appropriatensess of asset lives applied in the calculation of depreciation; the useful lives of assets prescribed in Schedule II to the Act and the useful lives of certain assets as perthe technical assessment We observed that the management has regularly reviewed the aforesaid judgments and there are no material changes. 2. Provisions and Continaent Liabilities Our audit procedure in response to this key Audit Matter included, among others, The Company is involved in various taxes and other disputes for which final outcomes cannot be easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. The assessment of the risks associated with the litigations is based on complex assumptions, which require the use of judgment and such judgments relates , primarily , to the assessment of the uncertainties connected to the prediction of the outcome of the proceedings and to the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements. Because of the judgments required, the materiality of such litigations and the complexity of the assessment process, the area is a key matter for our audit. • Assessment of the process and relevant controls implemented to identify legal and tax litigations and pending administrative proceedings. • Assessment of assumptions used in the evaluation of potential legal and tax risks performed by the legal and tax department of the Company considering the legal precedence and other rulings in similar cases. • Inquiry with the legal and tax departments regarding the status of the most significant disputes and inspection of the key relevant documentation. • Analysis of opinion received from the experts where available. • Review of the adequacy of the disclosures in the notes to the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information, The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information but does not include the financial statements and our Auditors Report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whetherthe other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If we conclude, based on the work we have performed, on the other information obtained prior to the date of this Auditors Report, that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also Includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists, Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our Auditors Report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors Report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our Auditors Report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as requiredby law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income) and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) subject to the matter specified in qualified opinion section of our report, in our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls. As required under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act, relating to managerial remuneration.

h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. Refer Note 31.01 (i) to the Financial Statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. the Company has not transferred Rs. 3.32 Lakhs relating to,Unclaimed Redemption Money of Preference Shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or invested in any other person or entity including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in any other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, ecurity or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) has been received by the Company from any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend to or invest in any other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

d) The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in compliance with section 123 of The Companies Act, 2013.

For V. Singhi & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 311017E Place : Kolkata (Aniruddha Sengupta) Date : 15th June, 2023 Partner UDIN : 22051371AJTMCR5136 Membership No. : 051371

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph-1 on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Budge Budge Company Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023:

i. a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its intangible asset.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and as Informed to us no material discrepancies where noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the Title Deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right Of Use assets) and Intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2023 for holding any Benami Property underthe Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and the rules made thereunder.

ii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the inventories have been physically verified during the year at reasonable intervals by the management and no material discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed. Keeping in view the nature of operations, in our opinion the procedure for Physical Verification of inventory followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Comapny, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with the banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the company.

iii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies firm, Limited Liability Partnerhips or any other parties, balance outstanding of earlier years unsecured loans being Rs. 596.75 lakhs as at the balance sheet date.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the Companys Interest.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, in respect of loans the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipilated.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, in respect of loans there is no amount overdue with respect to loans made, hence clause 3(iii)(d) not applicable.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted has failed due during the year and hence there has not been renewal, extension or grant of fresh loans to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties, hence clause 3(iii)(e) not applicable.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination, the Company has granted loans, which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and the details are as below

(Amount in Lakhs)

Total Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of loans / advances in the nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) 596.75 - 596.75 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) - - - Total (A+B) 596.75 - 596.75 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loan 100% - 100%

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, with respect to the loans given, guarantee provided and investments made.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in terms of the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules,2014, as amended and other relevant provisions of the Act.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Sub section I of Section 148 of the Act and we are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether the same are accurate or complete.

vii a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed applicable statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Custom Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed amount payable in respect of the same which were in arrears as on 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date the same became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not deposited the following dues on account of disputes with the appropriate authorities:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending C.S.T. Act, 1956 Assessment Dues 550.65 2004-05, 2008-09 2009-10 W.B.C.T.A. & R Board C.S.T. Act, 1956 Assessment Dues 34.83 2017-18 Additional Commissioner W.B. VAT 2003 Assessment Dues 162.56 2005-06 W.B.C.T.A. & R Board W.B. VAT, 2003 Assessment Dues 89.58 2008-09 Taxation Tribunal Provident Fund Authority Demand 170.53 January, 1981 to March, 1986, December 2000 to November, 2002, & 2003 to 2006 High Court Provident Fund Authority Demand 13.23 July, 1998- November, 1998 Tribunal

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the Tax Assessment under the Income Tax Act 1961. Accordingly, clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions and banks during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been used for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the funds raised on short-term basis, prima facie, have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e)&(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, we report that the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, we report that the Company has not made any preferential allotment/ private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the

Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit nor we have been informed of any such cases by the management.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Giovernment, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle - blower complaint has been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, all transactions during the year are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as require by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination, the

Company has an aequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books and records, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions specified under section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-1A of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books and records, the company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year.and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directos & management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the asumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exits as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities exiting at the date of balance sheet as and when they falll due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this not an asurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee not any asurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us by the company and based on our examination of the books and records, section 135 of the Act is not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For V. Singhi & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 311017E Place : Kolkata (Aniruddha Sengupta) Date : 15th June, 2023 Partner UDIN : 22051371AJTMCR5136 Membership No. : 051371

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph-2(f) on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Budge Budge Company Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2023)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Budge Budge Company Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements Included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, including the Ind AS and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2023 based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,