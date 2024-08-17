Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹12.12
Prev. Close₹11.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.12
Day's Low₹12.12
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹28.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.74
P/E2.99
EPS4.05
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.38
6.38
6.38
6.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.77
9.02
8.85
24.86
Net Worth
18.15
15.4
15.23
31.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
204.85
227.48
199.65
218.81
yoy growth (%)
-9.94
13.93
-8.75
4.39
Raw materials
-148.55
-150.97
-121.04
-141.61
As % of sales
72.51
66.36
60.62
64.71
Employee costs
-42.23
-47.14
-42.43
-40.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.46
-4.92
0.88
-0.28
Depreciation
-4.91
-4.86
-4.62
-4.45
Tax paid
0.45
0.09
0.16
-0.96
Working capital
-14.67
-9.35
1.8
2.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.94
13.93
-8.75
4.39
Op profit growth
18,827.2
-100.9
26.21
17.65
EBIT growth
6,954.58
-102.85
88.57
-35.3
Net profit growth
231.5
-557.86
-184.63
-174.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
219.73
209.6
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
219.73
209.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.89
2.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
A K Poddar
Managing Director
Manish Poddar
Independent Director
Bijay Krishna Datta
Company Secretary
D V Singhi
Director
Madhushree Poddar
Independent Director
Deveshwer Kumar Kapila
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Bubna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Budge Budge Company Ltd
Summary
Budge Budge Company Ltd was incorporated as Public on 10 May 1973. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of jute products. It caters to only the domestic market.
Read More
