iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Budge Budge Company Ltd Share Price

12.12
(4.94%)
Aug 23, 2022|11:45:15 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Budge Budge Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

12.12

Prev. Close

11.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.12

Day's Low

12.12

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

28.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.74

P/E

2.99

EPS

4.05

Divi. Yield

0

Budge Budge Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Budge Budge Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Budge Budge Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:39 AM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 96.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 96.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.85%

Institutions: 0.85%

Non-Institutions: 2.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Budge Budge Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.38

6.38

6.38

6.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.77

9.02

8.85

24.86

Net Worth

18.15

15.4

15.23

31.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

204.85

227.48

199.65

218.81

yoy growth (%)

-9.94

13.93

-8.75

4.39

Raw materials

-148.55

-150.97

-121.04

-141.61

As % of sales

72.51

66.36

60.62

64.71

Employee costs

-42.23

-47.14

-42.43

-40.95

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.46

-4.92

0.88

-0.28

Depreciation

-4.91

-4.86

-4.62

-4.45

Tax paid

0.45

0.09

0.16

-0.96

Working capital

-14.67

-9.35

1.8

2.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.94

13.93

-8.75

4.39

Op profit growth

18,827.2

-100.9

26.21

17.65

EBIT growth

6,954.58

-102.85

88.57

-35.3

Net profit growth

231.5

-557.86

-184.63

-174.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

219.73

209.6

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

219.73

209.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.89

2.6

View Annually Results

Budge Budge Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Budge Budge Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

A K Poddar

Managing Director

Manish Poddar

Independent Director

Bijay Krishna Datta

Company Secretary

D V Singhi

Director

Madhushree Poddar

Independent Director

Deveshwer Kumar Kapila

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Bubna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Budge Budge Company Ltd

Summary

Budge Budge Company Ltd was incorporated as Public on 10 May 1973. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of jute products. It caters to only the domestic market.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Budge Budge Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.