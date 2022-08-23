iifl-logo-icon 1
Budge Budge Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.12
(4.94%)
Aug 23, 2022|11:45:15 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Budge Budge Company Ltd

Budge Budge Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-16.46

-4.92

0.88

-0.28

Depreciation

-4.91

-4.86

-4.62

-4.45

Tax paid

0.45

0.09

0.16

-0.96

Working capital

-14.67

-9.35

1.8

2.03

Other operating items

Operating

-35.59

-19.04

-1.76

-3.66

Capital expenditure

0.86

7.73

6.93

-47.84

Free cash flow

-34.72

-11.31

5.16

-51.5

Equity raised

49.72

62.78

64.06

73.79

Investing

0.02

-0.53

-3.01

-0.46

Financing

5.11

5.86

7.6

15.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

20.12

56.79

73.81

36.98

