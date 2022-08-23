Budge Budge Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-16.46
-4.92
0.88
-0.28
Depreciation
-4.91
-4.86
-4.62
-4.45
Tax paid
0.45
0.09
0.16
-0.96
Working capital
-14.67
-9.35
1.8
2.03
Other operating items
Operating
-35.59
-19.04
-1.76
-3.66
Capital expenditure
0.86
7.73
6.93
-47.84
Free cash flow
-34.72
-11.31
5.16
-51.5
Equity raised
49.72
62.78
64.06
73.79
Investing
0.02
-0.53
-3.01
-0.46
Financing
5.11
5.86
7.6
15.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
20.12
56.79
73.81
36.98
No Record Found
