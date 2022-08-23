Budge Budge Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.38
6.38
6.38
6.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.77
9.02
8.85
24.86
Net Worth
18.15
15.4
15.23
31.24
Minority Interest
Debt
23.87
22.16
24.38
25.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.31
6.18
6.61
6.82
Total Liabilities
47.33
43.74
46.22
63.87
Fixed Assets
65.08
64.82
64.6
68.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.14
0.15
0.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.48
1.97
1.52
1.27
Networking Capital
-20.87
-23.93
-20.68
-6.07
Inventories
40.91
23.35
25.74
28.54
Inventory Days
45.86
45.79
Sundry Debtors
20.42
22.65
13.71
20.29
Debtor Days
24.42
32.55
Other Current Assets
21.91
18.63
14.51
13.63
Sundry Creditors
-89.36
-74.29
-60.8
-57.33
Creditor Days
108.32
91.98
Other Current Liabilities
-14.75
-14.27
-13.84
-11.2
Cash
0.52
0.74
0.63
0.54
Total Assets
47.34
43.74
46.22
63.88
No Record Found
