|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.83
41.82
-9.31
Op profit growth
15.65
259.77
-80.67
EBIT growth
35.84
94.24
-55.1
Net profit growth
57.01
-390.23
-122.34
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.18
1.98
0.78
3.67
EBIT margin
3.19
2.46
1.8
3.63
Net profit margin
1.23
0.82
-0.4
1.63
RoCE
8.09
6.73
3.52
RoNW
1.41
0.89
-0.29
RoA
0.77
0.56
-0.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.24
2.7
0
4.17
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.61
0.22
-3.22
1.24
Book value per share
75.03
74.55
75.85
80.53
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
11.16
-10.59
44.71
-29.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
21.43
19.32
17.64
Inventory days
71.49
56.99
70.85
Creditor days
-89.39
-80.42
-91.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.53
-1.59
-0.86
-2.71
Net debt / equity
0.83
0.58
0.37
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
8.27
6.7
15.53
3.71
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.91
-65.97
-59.6
-57.12
Employee costs
-18.39
-18.12
-21.85
-20.65
Other costs
-14.5
-13.91
-17.74
-18.54
