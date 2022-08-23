iifl-logo-icon 1
Budge Budge Company Ltd Key Ratios

12.12
(4.94%)
Aug 23, 2022|11:45:15 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.83

41.82

-9.31

Op profit growth

15.65

259.77

-80.67

EBIT growth

35.84

94.24

-55.1

Net profit growth

57.01

-390.23

-122.34

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.18

1.98

0.78

3.67

EBIT margin

3.19

2.46

1.8

3.63

Net profit margin

1.23

0.82

-0.4

1.63

RoCE

8.09

6.73

3.52

RoNW

1.41

0.89

-0.29

RoA

0.77

0.56

-0.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.24

2.7

0

4.17

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.61

0.22

-3.22

1.24

Book value per share

75.03

74.55

75.85

80.53

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

11.16

-10.59

44.71

-29.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

21.43

19.32

17.64

Inventory days

71.49

56.99

70.85

Creditor days

-89.39

-80.42

-91.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.53

-1.59

-0.86

-2.71

Net debt / equity

0.83

0.58

0.37

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

8.27

6.7

15.53

3.71

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.91

-65.97

-59.6

-57.12

Employee costs

-18.39

-18.12

-21.85

-20.65

Other costs

-14.5

-13.91

-17.74

-18.54

