Budge Budge Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.12
(4.94%)
Aug 23, 2022|11:45:15 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Budge Budge Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

204.85

227.48

199.65

218.81

yoy growth (%)

-9.94

13.93

-8.75

4.39

Raw materials

-148.55

-150.97

-121.04

-141.61

As % of sales

72.51

66.36

60.62

64.71

Employee costs

-42.23

-47.14

-42.43

-40.95

As % of sales

20.61

20.72

21.25

18.71

Other costs

-24.78

-29.42

-29.9

-31.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.09

12.93

14.98

14.29

Operating profit

-10.71

-0.05

6.27

4.96

OPM

-5.22

-0.02

3.14

2.27

Depreciation

-4.91

-4.86

-4.62

-4.45

Interest expense

-5.54

-4.77

-4.54

-3.16

Other income

4.7

4.76

3.78

2.35

Profit before tax

-16.46

-4.92

0.88

-0.28

Taxes

0.45

0.09

0.16

-0.96

Tax rate

-2.76

-1.96

18.68

338.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-16.01

-4.83

1.05

-1.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-16.01

-4.83

1.05

-1.24

yoy growth (%)

231.5

-557.86

-184.63

-174.23

NPM

-7.81

-2.12

0.52

-0.56

