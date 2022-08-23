Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
204.85
227.48
199.65
218.81
yoy growth (%)
-9.94
13.93
-8.75
4.39
Raw materials
-148.55
-150.97
-121.04
-141.61
As % of sales
72.51
66.36
60.62
64.71
Employee costs
-42.23
-47.14
-42.43
-40.95
As % of sales
20.61
20.72
21.25
18.71
Other costs
-24.78
-29.42
-29.9
-31.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.09
12.93
14.98
14.29
Operating profit
-10.71
-0.05
6.27
4.96
OPM
-5.22
-0.02
3.14
2.27
Depreciation
-4.91
-4.86
-4.62
-4.45
Interest expense
-5.54
-4.77
-4.54
-3.16
Other income
4.7
4.76
3.78
2.35
Profit before tax
-16.46
-4.92
0.88
-0.28
Taxes
0.45
0.09
0.16
-0.96
Tax rate
-2.76
-1.96
18.68
338.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-16.01
-4.83
1.05
-1.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-16.01
-4.83
1.05
-1.24
yoy growth (%)
231.5
-557.86
-184.63
-174.23
NPM
-7.81
-2.12
0.52
-0.56
No Record Found
