C.G. Impex Ltd Share Price Auditors Report
C.G. IMPEX LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
AUDITORS REPORT
To,
The Members
C.G. IMPEX LIMITED
AHMEDABAD
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of C.G. IMPEX LIMITED AHMEDABAD
as at 31st March, 2007 and also the Profit and Loss Account for the year
ended on that date annexed thereto and the cash flow statement for the
period ended on that date. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally
accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the
audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements
are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test
basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial
statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used
and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the
overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit
provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
We report that:
1. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.
2. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of the books.
3. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss account dealt with by this
report is in agreement with the books of account.
4. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account dealt
with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in
sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.
5. On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on 31st March, 2007, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we
report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March. 2007
from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-Section
(1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.
6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and
fair view:
a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the company
as at 31st March, 2007; and
b) in the case of profit and loss account, of the Profit for the year ended
on that date.
c) in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended
on that date.
As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of section 227(4A) of the Companies
Act, 1956, we further report that :
(1) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during
the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our
opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the
nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such
verification.
(c) Substantial part of fixed assets have not been disposed off during the
year which will affect its status as going concern.
(2) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the
management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.
(b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the
management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the
company and the nature of its business.
(c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The
discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book
records were not material.
(3) (a) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(b) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.
(4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the
size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases
of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods. During the
course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct
major weaknesses in internal controls.
(5) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are
of the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the
register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been
so entered.
(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements
entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act,
1956 and exceeding the value of rupees five lakhs in respect of any party
during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard
to prevailing market prices at the relevant time.
(6) The Company has not accepted any deposit from public within the meaning
of Section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and rules framed there
under.
(7) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with the size and nature of its business.
(8) The maintenance of cost records have not been prescribed by the Central
Government u/s 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for any of its
products.
(9) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities
undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education
protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth
tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material
statutory dues applicable to it.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no
undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service
tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at
31.03.07 for a period of more than six months from the date they became
payable.
(c) According to the information and explanation giver, to us, there are no
dues of sale tax, income tax, customs duty, wealth tax, excise duty and
cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
(10) The company has no accumulated losses. The company has not incurred
cash losses in the financial year under report and in the immediately
preceding such financial year.
(11) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial
institution, bank or debenture holders.
(12) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not granted loans or advances on the basis of security by way of pledge
of shares, debentures and other securities.
(13) In our opinion, the company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual
benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the
Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company.
(14) in our opinion, the company is not dealing in or trading in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions
of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not
applicable to the company.
(15) According to information and explanation given to us the Company has
not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial
institutions.
(16) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company
has not obtained and / or applied any term loan during the year.
(17) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an
overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report, that
the no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term
investment.
(18) The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during
the year.
(19) The Company has not issued any debentures during the year.
(20) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year.
(21) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on
or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our
audit.
For, R.R. TIBREWALA & CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
PLACE : AHMEDABAD (R.R. TIBREWALA)
Date : 18.06.2007 PARTNER