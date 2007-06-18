C.G. Impex Ltd Share Price Auditors Report

C.G. IMPEX LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007 AUDITORS REPORT To, The Members C.G. IMPEX LIMITED AHMEDABAD We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of C.G. IMPEX LIMITED AHMEDABAD as at 31st March, 2007 and also the Profit and Loss Account for the year ended on that date annexed thereto and the cash flow statement for the period ended on that date. These financial statements are the responsibility of the Companys management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement. An audit includes examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. We report that: 1. We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. 2. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of the books. 3. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss account dealt with by this report is in agreement with the books of account. 4. In our opinion, the Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account dealt with by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-section (3C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956. 5. On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as on 31st March, 2007, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March. 2007 from being appointed as a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-Section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956. 6. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the said accounts give the information required by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view: a) in the case of the balance sheet, of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2007; and b) in the case of profit and loss account, of the Profit for the year ended on that date. c) in the case of cash flow statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 227(4A) of the Companies Act, 1956, we further report that : (1) (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets. (b) All the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. (c) Substantial part of fixed assets have not been disposed off during the year which will affect its status as going concern. (2) (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. (b) The procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. (c) The company is maintaining proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records were not material. (3) (a) The Company has not granted any loan, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (b) The Company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956. (4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the company and the nature of its business with regard to purchases of inventory, fixed assets and with regard to the sale of goods. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in internal controls. (5) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the transactions that need to be entered into the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 have been so entered. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions made in pursuance of contracts or arrangements entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act, 1956 and exceeding the value of rupees five lakhs in respect of any party during the year have been made at prices which are reasonable having regard to prevailing market prices at the relevant time. (6) The Company has not accepted any deposit from public within the meaning of Section 58A and 58AA of the Companies Act, 1956 and rules framed there under. (7) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (8) The maintenance of cost records have not been prescribed by the Central Government u/s 209(1)(d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for any of its products. (9) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education protection fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, wealth tax, service tax, sales tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess were in arrears, as at 31.03.07 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (c) According to the information and explanation giver, to us, there are no dues of sale tax, income tax, customs duty, wealth tax, excise duty and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute. (10) The company has no accumulated losses. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under report and in the immediately preceding such financial year. (11) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution, bank or debenture holders. (12) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans or advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities. (13) In our opinion, the company is not a chit fund or a nidhi/mutual benefit fund/society. Therefore, the provisions of clause 4(xiii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company. (14) in our opinion, the company is not dealing in or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 4(xiv) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 are not applicable to the company. (15) According to information and explanation given to us the Company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions. (16) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not obtained and / or applied any term loan during the year. (17) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report, that the no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term investment. (18) The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year. (19) The Company has not issued any debentures during the year. (20) The Company has not raised any money by public issue during the year. (21) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. For, R.R. TIBREWALA & CO. CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS PLACE : AHMEDABAD (R.R. TIBREWALA) Date : 18.06.2007 PARTNER