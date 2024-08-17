iifl-logo-icon 1
C.G. Impex Ltd Share Price

1.28
(-4.48%)
Dec 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

C.G. Impex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

1.34

Prev. Close

1.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

1.34

Day's Low

1.28

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

13.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

C.G. Impex Ltd Corporate Action

C.G. Impex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

C.G. Impex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 AM
Sep-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 23.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 23.23%

Non-Promoter- 76.76%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 76.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

C.G. Impex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2009

Equity Capital

7.67

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

2.54

Net Worth

10.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

C.G. Impex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT C.G. Impex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manubhai C Soni

Director

Pravinchandra C Soni

Director

Maneklal V Parmar

Director

Pravinbhai N Patel

Additional Director

Tamanna Mulchandani

Additional Director

Sapna Gaglani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by C.G. Impex Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1995, the C.G. Impex Ltd., trades in Gold Ornaments and Jewellery.
2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

