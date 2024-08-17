SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1.34
Prev. Close₹1.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹1.34
Day's Low₹1.28
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹13.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.67
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
2.54
Net Worth
10.21
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manubhai C Soni
Director
Pravinchandra C Soni
Director
Maneklal V Parmar
Director
Pravinbhai N Patel
Additional Director
Tamanna Mulchandani
Additional Director
Sapna Gaglani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by C.G. Impex Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1995, the C.G. Impex Ltd., trades in Gold Ornaments and Jewellery.
