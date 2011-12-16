C.G. Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
7.67
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
2.54
Net Worth
10.21
Minority Interest
Debt
52.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
Total Liabilities
62.36
Fixed Assets
1.12
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.13
Networking Capital
60.97
Inventories
44.1
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.88
Sundry Creditors
-3.48
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.26
Cash
0.14
Total Assets
62.36
