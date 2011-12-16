C.G. Impex Ltd Management Discussions

C.G. Impex Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
C.G. IMPEX LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Industry Structure & Developments
C.G. IMPEX LIMITED is in the business of Gems & Jewellery, which are widely
used by the general public for various purposes.
Financial Performance:
Performance of your company for financial year ended on 31st March, 2007
has been satisfactory. Your Company achieved the turnover of Rs. 17515.95
lacs and earned at profit after tax of Rs. 202.05 lacs for year against
last year profit of Rs. 15.97 lacs.
Our policy is to identify customers need, design and develop products,
subsequently manufacture & supply at competitive pries to achieve total
customer satisfaction.
Internal control System/ Human Resources
Considering the size of the company, your Company has adequate system of
internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are
safeguarded & protected from unauthorised use or disposition. During the
financial year ended 31st March 2007, industrial relations continued to
remain cordial.
Future Outlook
Based on the buoyancy of the Indian economy, the over all scenario and the
steps taken by the Management, the future outlook of your Company looks
bright.
RISKS AND CONCERN
The development of the company would depend on overall macro and micro
economic policy of the Government. The rapid change in technological
advancement requiring huge investment is an area of concern for the
Company. Competition both at domestic and international level is increasing
gradually.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Statements in the Management Discussions and Analysis Report in regard to
projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements
within meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many
unforeseen factors may come into place and affect the actual results, which
could be different from what Directors envisage in terms of future
performance and outlook. Market data and product information contained in
this report have been based on information gathered from the various
sources published and un-published reports, and their accuracy, reliability
and completeness cannot be assured.