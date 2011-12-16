C.G. Impex Ltd Management Discussions

C.G. Impex Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

C.G. IMPEX LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2006-2007 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Industry Structure & Developments C.G. IMPEX LIMITED is in the business of Gems & Jewellery, which are widely used by the general public for various purposes. Financial Performance: Performance of your company for financial year ended on 31st March, 2007 has been satisfactory. Your Company achieved the turnover of Rs. 17515.95 lacs and earned at profit after tax of Rs. 202.05 lacs for year against last year profit of Rs. 15.97 lacs. Our policy is to identify customers need, design and develop products, subsequently manufacture & supply at competitive pries to achieve total customer satisfaction. Internal control System/ Human Resources Considering the size of the company, your Company has adequate system of internal control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded & protected from unauthorised use or disposition. During the financial year ended 31st March 2007, industrial relations continued to remain cordial. Future Outlook Based on the buoyancy of the Indian economy, the over all scenario and the steps taken by the Management, the future outlook of your Company looks bright. RISKS AND CONCERN The development of the company would depend on overall macro and micro economic policy of the Government. The rapid change in technological advancement requiring huge investment is an area of concern for the Company. Competition both at domestic and international level is increasing gradually. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT Statements in the Management Discussions and Analysis Report in regard to projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Many unforeseen factors may come into place and affect the actual results, which could be different from what Directors envisage in terms of future performance and outlook. Market data and product information contained in this report have been based on information gathered from the various sources published and un-published reports, and their accuracy, reliability and completeness cannot be assured.