Independent Auditors Examination Report on Restated Financial Statements

SSRV & ASSOCIATES

CtlAK II- KH) ACCOUNTANTS

601B V\ lat,Eipr(? /mm. Off W cstnn Express

Highway.MalaU Last. Munibii-IT.IrtiHj Eyaminaliwn Report on Restated Financial Statements

To,

I he Board of Directors

C K K Retail Mart Limited

(Formerly known asC K K Retail Mart Private Limited)

Aurus Chambers, B - 418. Near Mahindra l ower,

S S Amrulwar Lane. Worii,

Mumbai City. Mumbai. Maharashtra, India. 400013

I. We have examined the attached restated financial information of C K K Retail Mart Limited (formerly known as C K K Retail Mart Pm ate Limited) (hereinafter referred to as "the company") comprising the restated statement of assets and liabilities as at March 31. 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023, restated statement of profit and loss and restated cash flow statement for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 and the summary statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "restated financial information" or "restated financial statements") annexed to this report and initiated by us for identification purposes. These Restated Financial Statements have been pie-pared by the management of the Company and approved by the board of directors at their meeting in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering on LMKKGK Platform ("IPO" or "EMERGE IPO") of National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") of the company.

2. These restated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

(i) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of Companies Act. 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 ("ICDR Regulations") and related amendments clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"),

(ii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2t)l9) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note*)

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of t)>e Restated Financial Statements for inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus- Red Herring Prospectus Prospectus (Offer Document") to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), NSE and Registrar of Companies (Mumbai) in connection with the proposed IPO. Ihc Restated Financial Statements has-e been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to die Restated financial Statements flic responsibility of the board of directors of the Company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated financial Statements. The board of directors arc also responsible tor identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note

4 We have examined such Restated Financial Statements taking into consideration:

(i) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement letter requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the proposed EMERGE IPO:

(ii) The Guidance Note also requires that wc comply with the ethical requirements ofthe Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(iii) Concepts of test cltecks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements;

(hr) The requirements of Section 26 of tlse Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Agt. the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note incormevtion with the IPO. C ) ^

5. The Restated Financial Statements of the Company have been compiled by the management from audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024, and March 31,2023.

6. Audit for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, was audited by SSRV & Associates, vide dt. September 2, 2025, Audit for the financial year ended March 31. 2024, was audited by M.B. Agrawal & Co., vide dt. July 6. 2024 and for the year ended March 31, 2023 was audited by M.L,. Sharma & Co., vide dt. September 27,2023. There are no audit qualifications in the audit reports issued by us and by the previous auditor which would require adjustments in the Restated Financial Statements of the Company.

7. Based on our examination and according to information ami explanations given to us. we are of the opinion that the Restated Financial Statements:

a) have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in financial year ended March 31, 2025, year ended March 31, 2024, and year ended March 31, 2023.

b) do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports;

c) have no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts and requiring adjustments.

d) have been prepared in accordance with the Act. ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note.

8. In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under. ICDR Regulations. Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

(i) The "Restated statement of asset and liabilities" of the Company for the financial year ended March 31,2025. March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us as set out in Annexure I to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and re-groupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(ii) The "Restated statement of profit and loss" of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us. as set out in Annexure II to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and re-groupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(iii) The "Restated statement of cash flows" of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 examined by us, as set out in Annexure III to this report read witli significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and re-groupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to restated summary statements to this report.

9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the management and as approved by the board of directors of the Company and annexed to this reporting relating to the Company tor the financial y ear ended March 31, 2025. March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 proposed to be included in the Offer Document.

Annexure to Restated Financial Statements of the Company:

Annexure No. Particulars Annexure 1 Summary of statement of assets and liabilities as restated Annexure II Summary statement of profit and loss as restated Annexure III Summary statement of cash flows as restated Annexure IV Corporate Information. Significant Accounting Policies as restated and Notes to reconciliation of restated profits and net worth Annexure V Details of Share Capital as restated Annexure VI Details of Reserve and Surplus as restated Annexure VII Details of Long-Term Provisions as restated Annexure VI11 Details of Short-Term Borrowings as restated Annexure IX Details of Trade Payables as restated Annexure X Details of Other Current Liabilities as restated Annexure XI Details of Short-Term Provisions as restated Annexure XII Details of Property. Plant. Equipment and Intangible assets as restated Annexure XIII Details of Deferred Tax Assets (Net) as restated Annexure XIV Details of Other Non-Current Assets as restated Annexure XV Details of Current Investments as restated Annexure XVI Details of Inventories as restated Annexure XVII Details of Trade Receivables as restated Annexure XVIII Details of Cash and Bank Balances as restated Annexure XIX Details of Short-term Loans and Advances as restated Annexure XX Details of Other Current Assets as restated Annexure XXI Details of Revenue from Operations as restated Annexure XXII Details of Other Income as restated Annexure XXIII Details of Purchase of Stock-in-Trade as restated Annexure XXIV Details of Changes in Inventories of stock-in-trade as restated Annexure XXV Details of Employee benefit expenses as restated Annexure XXVI Details of Finance costs as restated Annexure XXVII Details of Depreciation and amortization expense as restated Annexure XXVIII Details of Other expenses as restated Annexure XXIX Details of bi-furcation of other income as restated Annexure XXX Ageing of Trade Payables as restated Annexure XXXI Ageing of Trade Receivables as restated Annexure XXXII Details of Related Parly Transactions as restated Annexure XXXIII Details of Terms of Borrowings as restated Annexure XXXIV Disclosure under AS-15 as restated Annexure XXXV Summary of Significant Accounting ratios as restated Annexure XXXVI Statement of Tax Shelters as restated Annexure XXXVII Details of Contingent Liabilities & Commitments as restated Annexure XXXVIII Details of Expenditure in Foreign Currency during the financial year as restated Annexure XXXIX Details of dues of small and micro enterprises as restated Annexure XL. Details ofCorporate Social Responsibility (sec 135 of Companies Act 2013) as restated Annexure XU Details of Value of Imports calculated on CIF basis as restated Annexure Xl.ll Details of Earnings in foreign currency as restated Annexure XI III Restated Additional Regulatory Information as per Para Y of Schedule III to Companies Act. 2013 and Other Disclosures Annexure XLIV Capitalisation Statement as at March 31. 2025 as restated

10. The report should not in any wav be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the board of directors for inclusion in the offer document to be filed with SEBI. NSE and Registrar of Companies (Mumbai) in connection with the proposed EMERGE IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior.

in writing

For: SSRV & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 135901W

CA Rakesh Agarwal

(Partner)

MRN: 129593

Place: Mumbai

Date: September 04, 2025

UDIN: 25129593 BMIKNC5167.