To the Members of Cable Corporation of India Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Cable Corporation of India Limited("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2019, the statement of profit and loss, the statement of cash flows for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information, in which are incorporated the unaudited accounts of the Bangladesh office.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material .misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2019, and its financial performance, its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, the statement of cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note No. 28 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivate contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

2, As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

For KNCS& Co.

Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 124740W)

Sd/-

CA.Girish. J.Rathi

Partner

(Membership No. 117453)

UDIN : 19117453AAAABU7225

Date : 27th August, 2019 Place: Mumbai,

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report of Even Date on the Financial Statements of Cable Corporation of India Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Cable Corporation of India Limited ("the Company"), as of 31 March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2019, based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

ANNEXURE -B

THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF Cable Corporation of India Limited

{Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Cable Corporation of India Limited on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019)

(i) In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

(a) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Fixed Assets, except those in respect of Plant & Machinery installed prior to 1st January, 1967.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, all fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records produced, the title deeds of the immovable properties held by the Company are in the name of the Company.

(ii) The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not materia), having regard to the size of the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the Books of accounts.

(iii) The company has not granted secured/unsecured loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in register maintained under section 189 of Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, requirements of clause(iii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order are not Applicable.

(iv) The Company has not advanced any loan or given any guarantee or provided any security or made any investment covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Consequently, requirements of clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Orders are not applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has taken Deposit from dealers. The company has treated this deposit as Exempt Deposit for DPT-3 Compliance.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is required to maintain cost records under sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of products manufactured by the Company. We are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of these records.

(vii) (a) On the basis of examination of the relevant records and according to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company, the following undisputed statutory dues including income tax, goods and service tax, excise duty, custom duty, cess and any other material Statutory Dues, have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

However the company is irregular in depositing the following undisputed statutory dues which includes Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, with the appropriate authorities.

The following are the outstanding statutory dues as at last date of financial year which were outstanding for the period of more than six months from the date they become payable:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax Act of Various State Sales Tax Defferal Scheme. 399.32 April 2015 to April 2018.

(b) According to the records of the company as at 31s March, 2019, the following are the particulars of disputed dues on account of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax matters which have not been deposited.

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which matter relates Forum where Dispute is Pending Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax Act of Various State Sales Tax 22.66 Year 2000-01 & 2008-09 Commissioner(Appeals) Central Excise Act, 1944 income Tax Act, 1961 Excise Duty . 2.05 Period from Sep-2010 to Aug-2011 Commissioner of Central Excise(Appeals) /Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax 40.18 Assessment Year 1996- Commissioner of Income Tax 97 and Assessment Year (Appeals)/ITAT 2008-09

(viii) The company has defaulted in the repayment of Principal to the following Bank and Financial Institution. The details are as follows:

Particulars Amount of Default at Balance Sheet Date. (Rs. In Lakhs) Period of Default Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. 93.85 June 2018 to March 2019

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records, the Company has neither obtained new term loans nor raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer of shares and/or debt instruments during the year.

Therefore, the provisions of clause (ix) of Paragraph 3 of the CARO 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

(x) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and on the basis of information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly the provisions of clause (xii) of Paragraph 3 of the CARO 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the transactions entered with related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of such transactions are disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company during the year has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures. Accordingly the provisions of clause (xiv) of Paragraph 3 of the CARO 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of records of the Company, the Company during the year has not entered into any non cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors and accordingly the provisions of clause (xv) of Paragraph 3 of the CARO 2016 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section

45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

