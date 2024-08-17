Summary

Incorporated on 1 Nov.57, Cable Corporation of India (CCI) commenced production in Feb.60. CCI was promoted by the Khataus, the Thakerseys, Siemens and Felten Guileaume. At present, it is controlled by the Khatau family headed by Managing Director and Chairman, Hiten A Khatau. Other group companies include Khatau Exim, ALK Holding, Khatau Capital, Khatau Finance, etc.CCI came out with an issue of 33.75 lac 16% PCDs of Rs 140 aggregating Rs 47.25 cr in Feb.96. The objective of this issue was to set up a new unit, expand the existing Borivali plant, garner long-term funds and venture into the telecom sector.CCIs products include control cables like PVC / elastomeric XLPE power cables, PVC, PILC and extra-high-voltage power cables. Major clients include Siemens, Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, BS&S and Mazgaon Docks. It has a technical collaboration with Siemens to manufacture paper-insulated thermoplastic, XLPE cables and also a license agreement with Mitsubishi to manufacture patent XLPE cables using the MDCV process.CCI became the first cable company in India to secure the ISO 9001 certification from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI). Future projects of CCI include expansion and modernisation of Borivali plant, and setting up a unit at Sinnar to manufacture power and control cables.The company established joint venture with M/s Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Japan for manufacture of accessories of EHV cables in 1999-2000.

