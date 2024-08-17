iifl-logo-icon 1
Cable Corporation of India Ltd Share Price

18.7
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Cable Corporation of India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

18.7

Prev. Close

18.7

Turnover(Lac.)

31.26

Day's High

18.7

Day's Low

18.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

144.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Cable Corporation of India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Cable Corporation of India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cable Corporation of India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:27 AM
Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.09%

Foreign: 0.08%

Indian: 90.41%

Non-Promoter- 2.18%

Institutions: 2.17%

Non-Institutions: 7.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cable Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

77.29

77.29

77.29

77.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.09

20.28

46.78

-24.78

Net Worth

69.2

97.57

124.07

52.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.72

175.15

89.95

225.23

yoy growth (%)

-85.88

94.71

-60.06

110.88

Raw materials

-26.71

-25.2

-75.11

-121.51

As % of sales

108.05

14.38

83.5

53.94

Employee costs

-4.56

-8.15

-10.74

-10.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-26.5

71.57

-42.46

38.56

Depreciation

-7.37

-11.85

-6.28

-6.74

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-14.55

25.74

33.99

-48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.88

94.71

-60.06

110.88

Op profit growth

-112.17

-674.87

-128.57

460.63

EBIT growth

-114.5

-573.16

-134.67

715.37

Net profit growth

-137.03

-268.53

-210.11

-272.21

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Cable Corporation of India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cable Corporation of India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Hiten A Khatau

Independent Director

Nayna B Pasta

Independent Director

G D Bhingarkar

Vice Chairman

Jayant G Kulkarni

Nominee

C Sundershyam

Independent Director

Abhijit Datta

Managing Director

ROHAN HITENDRA KHATAU

Director

Nandini Khatau

Company Secretary

Prasad Baraskar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cable Corporation of India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 1 Nov.57, Cable Corporation of India (CCI) commenced production in Feb.60. CCI was promoted by the Khataus, the Thakerseys, Siemens and Felten Guileaume. At present, it is controlled by the Khatau family headed by Managing Director and Chairman, Hiten A Khatau. Other group companies include Khatau Exim, ALK Holding, Khatau Capital, Khatau Finance, etc.CCI came out with an issue of 33.75 lac 16% PCDs of Rs 140 aggregating Rs 47.25 cr in Feb.96. The objective of this issue was to set up a new unit, expand the existing Borivali plant, garner long-term funds and venture into the telecom sector.CCIs products include control cables like PVC / elastomeric XLPE power cables, PVC, PILC and extra-high-voltage power cables. Major clients include Siemens, Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, BS&S and Mazgaon Docks. It has a technical collaboration with Siemens to manufacture paper-insulated thermoplastic, XLPE cables and also a license agreement with Mitsubishi to manufacture patent XLPE cables using the MDCV process.CCI became the first cable company in India to secure the ISO 9001 certification from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI). Future projects of CCI include expansion and modernisation of Borivali plant, and setting up a unit at Sinnar to manufacture power and control cables.The company established joint venture with M/s Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Japan for manufacture of accessories of EHV cables in 1999-2000.
