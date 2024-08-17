Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCables
Open₹18.7
Prev. Close₹18.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹31.26
Day's High₹18.7
Day's Low₹18.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)144.53
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
77.29
77.29
77.29
77.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.09
20.28
46.78
-24.78
Net Worth
69.2
97.57
124.07
52.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.72
175.15
89.95
225.23
yoy growth (%)
-85.88
94.71
-60.06
110.88
Raw materials
-26.71
-25.2
-75.11
-121.51
As % of sales
108.05
14.38
83.5
53.94
Employee costs
-4.56
-8.15
-10.74
-10.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-26.5
71.57
-42.46
38.56
Depreciation
-7.37
-11.85
-6.28
-6.74
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-14.55
25.74
33.99
-48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.88
94.71
-60.06
110.88
Op profit growth
-112.17
-674.87
-128.57
460.63
EBIT growth
-114.5
-573.16
-134.67
715.37
Net profit growth
-137.03
-268.53
-210.11
-272.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Hiten A Khatau
Independent Director
Nayna B Pasta
Independent Director
G D Bhingarkar
Vice Chairman
Jayant G Kulkarni
Nominee
C Sundershyam
Independent Director
Abhijit Datta
Managing Director
ROHAN HITENDRA KHATAU
Director
Nandini Khatau
Company Secretary
Prasad Baraskar
Reports by Cable Corporation of India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 1 Nov.57, Cable Corporation of India (CCI) commenced production in Feb.60. CCI was promoted by the Khataus, the Thakerseys, Siemens and Felten Guileaume. At present, it is controlled by the Khatau family headed by Managing Director and Chairman, Hiten A Khatau. Other group companies include Khatau Exim, ALK Holding, Khatau Capital, Khatau Finance, etc.CCI came out with an issue of 33.75 lac 16% PCDs of Rs 140 aggregating Rs 47.25 cr in Feb.96. The objective of this issue was to set up a new unit, expand the existing Borivali plant, garner long-term funds and venture into the telecom sector.CCIs products include control cables like PVC / elastomeric XLPE power cables, PVC, PILC and extra-high-voltage power cables. Major clients include Siemens, Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, BS&S and Mazgaon Docks. It has a technical collaboration with Siemens to manufacture paper-insulated thermoplastic, XLPE cables and also a license agreement with Mitsubishi to manufacture patent XLPE cables using the MDCV process.CCI became the first cable company in India to secure the ISO 9001 certification from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI). Future projects of CCI include expansion and modernisation of Borivali plant, and setting up a unit at Sinnar to manufacture power and control cables.The company established joint venture with M/s Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Japan for manufacture of accessories of EHV cables in 1999-2000.
