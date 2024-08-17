iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cable Corporation of India Ltd Company Summary

18.7
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Cable Corporation of India Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 1 Nov.57, Cable Corporation of India (CCI) commenced production in Feb.60. CCI was promoted by the Khataus, the Thakerseys, Siemens and Felten Guileaume. At present, it is controlled by the Khatau family headed by Managing Director and Chairman, Hiten A Khatau. Other group companies include Khatau Exim, ALK Holding, Khatau Capital, Khatau Finance, etc.CCI came out with an issue of 33.75 lac 16% PCDs of Rs 140 aggregating Rs 47.25 cr in Feb.96. The objective of this issue was to set up a new unit, expand the existing Borivali plant, garner long-term funds and venture into the telecom sector.CCIs products include control cables like PVC / elastomeric XLPE power cables, PVC, PILC and extra-high-voltage power cables. Major clients include Siemens, Reliance Industries, Larsen and Toubro, BS&S and Mazgaon Docks. It has a technical collaboration with Siemens to manufacture paper-insulated thermoplastic, XLPE cables and also a license agreement with Mitsubishi to manufacture patent XLPE cables using the MDCV process.CCI became the first cable company in India to secure the ISO 9001 certification from Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI). Future projects of CCI include expansion and modernisation of Borivali plant, and setting up a unit at Sinnar to manufacture power and control cables.The company established joint venture with M/s Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Japan for manufacture of accessories of EHV cables in 1999-2000.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.