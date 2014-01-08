Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
24.72
175.15
89.95
225.23
yoy growth (%)
-85.88
94.71
-60.06
110.88
Raw materials
-26.71
-25.2
-75.11
-121.51
As % of sales
108.05
14.38
83.5
53.94
Employee costs
-4.56
-8.15
-10.74
-10.54
As % of sales
18.44
4.65
11.93
4.67
Other costs
-7.27
-28.32
-23.84
-24.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29.4
16.16
26.5
10.7
Operating profit
-13.82
113.48
-19.74
69.07
OPM
-55.9
64.79
-21.94
30.66
Depreciation
-7.37
-11.85
-6.28
-6.74
Interest expense
-10.98
-35.46
-19.84
-26.67
Other income
5.67
5.4
3.4
2.9
Profit before tax
-26.5
71.57
-42.46
38.56
Taxes
0
-0.01
0
0
Tax rate
0
-0.01
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-26.5
71.56
-42.46
38.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-26.5
71.56
-42.46
38.56
yoy growth (%)
-137.03
-268.53
-210.11
-272.21
NPM
-107.2
40.85
-47.2
17.12
