iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cable Corporation of India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.7
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cable Corporation of India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

24.72

175.15

89.95

225.23

yoy growth (%)

-85.88

94.71

-60.06

110.88

Raw materials

-26.71

-25.2

-75.11

-121.51

As % of sales

108.05

14.38

83.5

53.94

Employee costs

-4.56

-8.15

-10.74

-10.54

As % of sales

18.44

4.65

11.93

4.67

Other costs

-7.27

-28.32

-23.84

-24.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29.4

16.16

26.5

10.7

Operating profit

-13.82

113.48

-19.74

69.07

OPM

-55.9

64.79

-21.94

30.66

Depreciation

-7.37

-11.85

-6.28

-6.74

Interest expense

-10.98

-35.46

-19.84

-26.67

Other income

5.67

5.4

3.4

2.9

Profit before tax

-26.5

71.57

-42.46

38.56

Taxes

0

-0.01

0

0

Tax rate

0

-0.01

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-26.5

71.56

-42.46

38.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-26.5

71.56

-42.46

38.56

yoy growth (%)

-137.03

-268.53

-210.11

-272.21

NPM

-107.2

40.85

-47.2

17.12

Cable Corporation of India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cable Corporation of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.