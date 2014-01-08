Cable Corporation of India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
77.29
77.29
77.29
77.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.09
20.28
46.78
-24.78
Net Worth
69.2
97.57
124.07
52.51
Minority Interest
Debt
68.27
84.14
79.92
131.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
7.43
Total Liabilities
137.47
181.71
203.99
191.08
Fixed Assets
41.13
77.87
85.22
97.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
57.35
57.35
57.35
57.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
7.43
7.43
14.86
Networking Capital
27.87
36.16
45.39
8.36
Inventories
2.56
2.56
4.99
8.12
Inventory Days
37.79
10.39
32.94
Sundry Debtors
62.3
73.26
61.43
75.41
Debtor Days
1,081.71
128.01
305.99
Other Current Assets
42.81
29.09
57.33
38.12
Sundry Creditors
-42.17
-35.03
-31.89
-58.11
Creditor Days
517.23
66.45
235.79
Other Current Liabilities
-37.63
-33.72
-46.47
-55.18
Cash
11.12
2.9
8.6
13.4
Total Assets
137.47
181.71
203.99
191.08
