Cable Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-26.5
71.57
-42.46
38.56
Depreciation
-7.37
-11.85
-6.28
-6.74
Tax paid
0
-0.01
0
0
Working capital
-14.55
25.74
33.99
-48
Other operating items
Operating
-48.42
85.45
-14.75
-16.18
Capital expenditure
-0.1
-0.11
0.67
0.22
Free cash flow
-48.53
85.34
-14.08
-15.95
Equity raised
93.56
-49.56
35.36
-41.76
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
27.72
110.32
95.82
2.68
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
72.75
146.1
117.1
-55.03
