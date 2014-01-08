iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cable Corporation of India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.7
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cable Corporation of India Ltd

Cable Corporation of India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-26.5

71.57

-42.46

38.56

Depreciation

-7.37

-11.85

-6.28

-6.74

Tax paid

0

-0.01

0

0

Working capital

-14.55

25.74

33.99

-48

Other operating items

Operating

-48.42

85.45

-14.75

-16.18

Capital expenditure

-0.1

-0.11

0.67

0.22

Free cash flow

-48.53

85.34

-14.08

-15.95

Equity raised

93.56

-49.56

35.36

-41.76

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

27.72

110.32

95.82

2.68

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

72.75

146.1

117.1

-55.03

Cable Corporation of India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cable Corporation of India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.