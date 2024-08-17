iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Company Summary

84.19
(4.99%)
Mar 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Summary

Canopy Finance Limited (Formerly known as Kartavya Udyog Viniyog Limited) was incorporated on June 26, 1981. The Company was renamed to Canopy Finance Limited effective on March 22, 2016. Canopy Finance Limited is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India is mainly engaged in financing and investments as its principal business. It invests in equities through the secondary markets and in debt instruments for varying maturities through mutual funds. As on 31st March, 2023, the total shareholding of the Promoter of the Company was 16.35%. The business of the Company largely depends on the policies by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance as well as Global volatility in the financial market. In addition, Company seek for investments opportunities where it can acquire a strategic stake into other business.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.