Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Share Price

84.19
(4.99%)
Mar 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

83.75

Prev. Close

80.19

Turnover(Lac.)

8.31

Day's High

84.19

Day's Low

80

52 Week's High

99.25

52 Week's Low

54.51

Book Value

11.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

89.18

P/E

168.38

EPS

0.5

Divi. Yield

0

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Corporate Action

11 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

11 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Canopy Finance Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Canopy Finance Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:20 AM
Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 16.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 16.34%

Non-Promoter- 3.55%

Institutions: 3.54%

Non-Institutions: 80.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.59

9.29

9.29

9.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.09

-1.98

-2.49

-3.52

Net Worth

11.68

7.31

6.8

5.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.9

7.97

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

0.23

0.56

1.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.23

0.56

1.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Canopy Finance Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Lalit Kumar Tapadia

Independent Director

Manisha Agarwal

Director

Varun Newatia

Independent Director

Suresh shivanna Salian

Independent Director

Aneish Kumaran Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anita Kejriwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Canopy Finance Ltd Merged

Summary

Canopy Finance Limited (Formerly known as Kartavya Udyog Viniyog Limited) was incorporated on June 26, 1981. The Company was renamed to Canopy Finance Limited effective on March 22, 2016. Canopy Finance Limited is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India is mainly engaged in financing and investments as its principal business. It invests in equities through the secondary markets and in debt instruments for varying maturities through mutual funds. As on 31st March, 2023, the total shareholding of the Promoter of the Company was 16.35%. The business of the Company largely depends on the policies by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance as well as Global volatility in the financial market. In addition, Company seek for investments opportunities where it can acquire a strategic stake into other business.
