SectorFinance
Open₹83.75
Prev. Close₹80.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.31
Day's High₹84.19
Day's Low₹80
52 Week's High₹99.25
52 Week's Low₹54.51
Book Value₹11.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)89.18
P/E168.38
EPS0.5
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.59
9.29
9.29
9.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.09
-1.98
-2.49
-3.52
Net Worth
11.68
7.31
6.8
5.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.9
7.97
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
0.23
0.56
1.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.23
0.56
1.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Lalit Kumar Tapadia
Independent Director
Manisha Agarwal
Director
Varun Newatia
Independent Director
Suresh shivanna Salian
Independent Director
Aneish Kumaran Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anita Kejriwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Canopy Finance Ltd Merged
Summary
Canopy Finance Limited (Formerly known as Kartavya Udyog Viniyog Limited) was incorporated on June 26, 1981. The Company was renamed to Canopy Finance Limited effective on March 22, 2016. Canopy Finance Limited is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India is mainly engaged in financing and investments as its principal business. It invests in equities through the secondary markets and in debt instruments for varying maturities through mutual funds. As on 31st March, 2023, the total shareholding of the Promoter of the Company was 16.35%. The business of the Company largely depends on the policies by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance as well as Global volatility in the financial market. In addition, Company seek for investments opportunities where it can acquire a strategic stake into other business.
Read More
