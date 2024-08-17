Summary

Canopy Finance Limited (Formerly known as Kartavya Udyog Viniyog Limited) was incorporated on June 26, 1981. The Company was renamed to Canopy Finance Limited effective on March 22, 2016. Canopy Finance Limited is registered as Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with Reserve Bank of India is mainly engaged in financing and investments as its principal business. It invests in equities through the secondary markets and in debt instruments for varying maturities through mutual funds. As on 31st March, 2023, the total shareholding of the Promoter of the Company was 16.35%. The business of the Company largely depends on the policies by the Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Finance as well as Global volatility in the financial market. In addition, Company seek for investments opportunities where it can acquire a strategic stake into other business.

