Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Management Discussions

INTRODUCTION

Management Discussion and Analysis mainly comprises of the statements which, inter-alia, involve predictions based on perceptions and may, therefore, be prone to uncertainties. It is the sum total of the Companys expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections which are forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The actual results could differ materially from those expressed herein specifically or impliedly.

GLOBAL ECONOMY

The global economy in the year 2022 has been very ambiguous. The war in Ukraine has triggered a costly humanitarian crisis that demands a peaceful resolution. At the same time, economic damage from the conflict will contribute to a significant slowdown in global growth in 2023 and add to inflation. Fuel and food prices have increased rapidly, hitting vulnerable populations in low-income countries hardest. According to the IMF (International Monetary Fund), global growth is projected to slow from an estimated forecast to fall from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023, before settling at 3.0% in 2024. Advanced economies are expected to see an especially pronounced growth slowdown, from 2.7 % in 2022 to 1.3 % in 2023.

INDIAN ECONOMY

Indias growth continues to be resilient despite some signs of moderation in growth, says the World Bank in its latest India Development Update, the World Bank Indias biannual flagship publication.

The Update notes that although significant challenges remain in the global environment, India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

Indias GDP is estimated to have grown by 6.9 % in F.Y. 2022 after growth slid to 4.6 % in January-March quarter (Q4 F.Y. 2023), data released on 31st May by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. Growth likely slowed down in the first quarter of the calendar year 2022 because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The high growth figure is largely due to a favourable base effect, with the economy having contracted by 6.6 % in F.Y. 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war which restricted economic activity.

The overall growth remains robust and is estimated to be 6.9 % for the full year with real GDP growing 7.7 % year-on-year during the first three quarters of fiscal year 2022-23. There were some signs of moderation in the second half of FY 20, 22-23

INDIAN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

The financial services sector in India is a diversified sector consisting of commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, housing finance companies, co-operatives, pension funds, mutual funds and other smaller financial entities. Financial inclusion drive by RBI has expanded the target market to semi-urban and rural areas. NBFCs especially those catering to the urban and rural poor namely NBFC-MFIs and Asset Finance Companies have a complimentary role in the financial inclusion agenda of the country. Financial Services sector is poised to grow on the back of rising incomes, significant government attention and the increasing pace of digital adoption.

Financial inclusion has been a key agenda of the Central Government. To promote financial inclusion, the Central Bank has set up a pilot project in association with banks under which at least one district in each State/UT would be 100 per cent digitally enabled. The digital payment regime has grown since the introduction of fast payment systems, such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payment Interface (UPI),

which provide immediate credit to beneficiaries and are available round the clock. Moreover, the financial inclusion drive in the country is now supported by a benchmark. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a "Financial Inclusion Index" or FI-Index to measure and improve the extent of access, usage and quality of financial inclusion in the country.

The banking and non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector in India has witnessed significant market driven and regulatory events in the last decade. Cumulatively, these have had a profound impact on the industry. Some of the noteworthy developments include the issuance of new bank licences for universal banks, introduction of a new category of banks (small finance banks and payments banks); insolvency processes and the resolution of a few large non-performing assets (NPA) situations; and consolidation of public sector banks (PSBs), etc.

The Reserve Bank of India recently issued discussion documents on the extent of ownership of banks as well as scale-based governance frameworks for NBFCs. While the industry provided feedback on both these documents, it is now eagerly awaiting the regulators final decision and circular on the matters. It appears almost certain that larger NBFCs that have the potential to systematically influence the overall banking and financial services system may now enjoy less of a regulatory arbitrage and be subject to a governance framework akin to banks. With expected regulations around corporate houses being allowed to own a bank (albeit with restrictions), we can also expect significant consolidation in this segment resulting in a few large NBFCs either converting into a bank or merging with existing banks. The decision to convert into a bank though could also depend on the transition guidelines, especially those related to liquidity ratio. At the same time, it would be interesting to see if large NBFCs will leverage the governments privatisation of PSB programme to convert into banks.

Ongoing stress in public sector banks (PSUs) because of increasing bad debt, lending in rural areas deterioration has provided NBFCs with the opportunity to increase presence. The success of these NBFCs vs. PSUs can be attributed to product lines, lower cost, wider and effective reach, strong risk management capabilities to check and control bad debts, and a better understanding of customer segments versus banks. NBFCs have witnessed success in the passenger and commercial vehicle finance segments as well as growing AUM in the personal loan and housing finance sector. Additionally, improving macro-economic conditions, higher credit penetrations, consumption themes and disruptive digital trends have influenced NBFC credit growth. Stress in public sector units (PSUs), underlying credit demand, digital disruption for MSMEs and SMEs as well as increased consumption and distribution access and sectors where traditional banks do not lend are major reasons for the switch from traditional banks to NBFCs.

Banking and NBFC sector are once again at an inflexion point, given the potential transformational, operational and stakeholder changes influenced by the above-mentioned drivers. Theres a need for financial institutions to assess and evaluate their current business model and take a strategic call on their commercial and operational framework in anticipation of newer ways of doing business coupled with changes in market and competition landscape.

OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS

Digital ecosystem development pushed by the government as well as regulators and other market participants offer opportunities to provide better customer experience and become more efficient. With the increase in usage of smart phone across various geographies and continuous growth in data connectivity adoption, the Company foresees a big opportunity to understand customers better and offer more personalized services and offerings in a cost-efficient way. In addition, the need for finance and new investment opportunities in a growing economy like India are positives for the Company.

The main factors that may pose a threat to the Companys business are the uncertainties that may prevail due to increasing competition in the Financial Market.

SEGMENT WISE PERFORMANCE REVIEW

The Company has only one line of business, i.e., Financing and Investment Activities during the year under review, hence no segment wise information is required. The Company has no activity outside India. Therefore, there is no geographical segment.

REGULATORY

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been continually strengthening the supervisory framework from NBFCs in order to ensure sound and healthy functioning and avoid excessive risk taking. In furtherance of these objectives, RBI issued new guidelines during past years.

1. Know your customer guidance - Anti money laundering Standards

2. Guidance on classification, monitoring and reporting of frauds

3. Guidance on Securitisation of Standards Assets

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & ITS ADEQUACY

The Company has appointed M/s Supratim Roy Chowdhury., Chartered Accountants, an outside agency as its Internal Auditors, who conduct internal audit for various activities. The Company has developed adequate internal control system commensurate to its size and business. Personnel of the Internal Auditor conduct periodic audits in all the areas to ensure that the Companys control mechanism is properly followed and all statutory requirements are duly complied with. The reports of Internal Auditors are submitted to the Audit Committee which further reviews the adequacy of Internal Control System.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The statements in this Management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, estimates, expectations may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable security laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied due to several factors which are beyond the control of the management. In accordance with the Code of Corporate Governance approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Shareholders and readers are cautioned that in the case of data and information external to the company, no representation is made on its accuracy and comprehensiveness though the same are based on sources believed to be reliable. Utmost care has been taken to ensure that the opinions expressed by the management herein contain its perceptions on the material impacts on the companys operations but it is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to amend or update forward looking statements in future on the basis of new information, subsequent developments or otherwise.

