Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
10.59
9.29
9.29
9.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.09
-1.98
-2.49
-3.52
Net Worth
11.68
7.31
6.8
5.77
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.08
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
11.73
7.39
6.82
6.3
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.65
2.55
2.05
2.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.3
Networking Capital
-0.06
0.43
0.15
-0.53
Inventories
0.02
0.02
0.08
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.12
0.22
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0.3
0.21
0.2
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.01
-0.36
-0.73
Cash
0.09
0.02
0.08
0.12
Total Assets
3.68
3
2.28
2.11
No Record Found
