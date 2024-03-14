iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

84.19
(4.99%)
Mar 14, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Canopy Finance Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

10.59

9.29

9.29

9.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.09

-1.98

-2.49

-3.52

Net Worth

11.68

7.31

6.8

5.77

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.08

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

11.73

7.39

6.82

6.3

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.65

2.55

2.05

2.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.3

Networking Capital

-0.06

0.43

0.15

-0.53

Inventories

0.02

0.02

0.08

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.12

0.22

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

0.3

0.21

0.2

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.01

-0.36

-0.73

Cash

0.09

0.02

0.08

0.12

Total Assets

3.68

3

2.28

2.11

Canopy Finance Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Canopy Finance Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.