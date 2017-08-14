To,

The Members,

CAPMAN FINANCIALS LIMITED

REPORT ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CAPMAN FINANCIALS LIMITED, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2014, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and the cash flows of the company in accordance with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act) read with the general circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of risks of material misstatement of the financial statements , whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the Companys preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Companys internal control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

OPINION

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

i) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2014;

ii) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit of the company for the year ended on that date; and

iii) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003 issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 227(4A) of the Act, we give in the annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by the law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards notified under the Companies Act, 1956 (the Act) read with the general circular 15/2013 dated September 13, 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2014 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2014 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 274(1)(g) of the Act.

For PANKAJ P. SANGHAVI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 107356W (Ankit P. Sanghavi) Partner Mumbai: May 30, 2014 M. No. 131353

Annexure to the Independent Auditors’ Report

(As referred to in paragraph 3 of our report of even date)

1) In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its fixed assets on the basis of available information,

b) The fixed assets were physically verified during the year by the management at regular interval considering the size of the Company and nature of assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

c) No disposal of a substantial part of fixed assets of the Company has taken place during the year.

2) The company does not have inventory, accordingly Paragraph 4 (ii) is not applicable to the company..

3) a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not given any loans secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and other parties covered in the register maintained U/ S 301 of the Companies Act, 1956

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not taken any loan secured or unsecured, from companies, firms and other parties covered in the register maintained U/S 301 of the Companies Act, 1956.

4) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business, for fixed assets and for the sale of goods and services. During the course of our audit no major weakness has been noticed in the internal control system in respect of these areas. During the course of our audit, we have not observed any continuing failure to correct major weakness in internal control system of the company

5) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not entered in any transactions covered U/S 301 of the Companies Act, 1956, accordingly Paragraph 4 (v) is not applicable to the company.

6) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year from the public within the meaning of section 58A and 58AA or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 1975.

7) In our opinion, the Company has Internal Audit System commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

8) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost record under Section 209(1) (d) of the Companies Act, 1956 for the business carried out by the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 4(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

9) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has delayed in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, TDS, Profession Tax and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

10) The Company does not have any accumulated losses at the end of the financial year and has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

11) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank.

12) The Company has not granted loans and advances on the basis of security by way of pledge of shares, debentures or other securities

13) We are informed that the provisions of any special statute applicable to Chit Fund, Nidhi funds, or Mutual Benefit Fund/Society do not apply to the company.

14) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has had no dealing or trading in shares, securities, debentures and other investments.

15) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not given any guarantees for loans taken by others from Banks or other Financial Institutions, accordingly Paragraph 4 (xv) is not applicable to the company.

16) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any Term Loans; accordingly Paragraph 4 (xvi) is not applicable to the company.

17) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no funds raised by the company, accordingly Paragraph 4 (xvii) is not applicable to the company.

18) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not made preferential allotment of shares to parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301 of The Companies Act, 1956. Accordingly Paragraph 4 (xviii) is not applicable to the company.

19) The Company did not have any outstanding debenture during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 4(xix) of the Order is not applicable.

20) The Company has not raised any money by public issues during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 4(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

21) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud on or by the Company was noticed or reported during the course of our audit.