SectorFinance
Open₹5.2
Prev. Close₹5.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹5.2
Day's Low₹5.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.83
P/E3.33
EPS1.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
3.52
3.52
3.52
3.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.32
1.85
1.39
1.04
Net Worth
5.84
5.37
4.91
4.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.47
0.46
0.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Jagdishbhai K Bodra
Director
Rameshchandra K Bodra
Director
Mukeshbhai M Italia
Director
Hardik J Desai
Director
Kautilbhai P Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Capman Financials Ltd
Summary
Capman Financials Ltd is engaged in providing Project Advisory services and investments banking activities. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India as Category III Merchant Banker. The ciompany was incorporated on May 20, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra at Bombay to carry out the business of Merchant Banking activities, Project Advisory services and to manage investments. As per the special resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 6, 1994 the Company was converted into a limited company. And a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on October 25, 1994. On conversion the companys name was changed to Capman Financials Limited. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India as Category III Merchant Banker from July 1994.
Read More
