Capman Financials Ltd Share Price

5.2
(0.97%)
Aug 14, 2017|02:41:02 PM

Capman Financials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

5.2

Prev. Close

5.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

5.2

Day's Low

5.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.83

P/E

3.33

EPS

1.56

Divi. Yield

0

Capman Financials Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Capman Financials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Capman Financials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 AM
Mar-2016Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.44%

Non-Promoter- 2.99%

Institutions: 2.98%

Non-Institutions: 59.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Capman Financials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

3.52

3.52

3.52

3.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.32

1.85

1.39

1.04

Net Worth

5.84

5.37

4.91

4.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.47

0.46

0.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

No Record Found

Capman Financials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Capman Financials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Jagdishbhai K Bodra

Director

Rameshchandra K Bodra

Director

Mukeshbhai M Italia

Director

Hardik J Desai

Director

Kautilbhai P Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Capman Financials Ltd

Summary

Capman Financials Ltd is engaged in providing Project Advisory services and investments banking activities. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India as Category III Merchant Banker. The ciompany was incorporated on May 20, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra at Bombay to carry out the business of Merchant Banking activities, Project Advisory services and to manage investments. As per the special resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 6, 1994 the Company was converted into a limited company. And a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on October 25, 1994. On conversion the companys name was changed to Capman Financials Limited. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India as Category III Merchant Banker from July 1994.
