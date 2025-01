Capman Financials Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

CAPMAN FINANCIALS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS During the financial year 2011-12 the Company has increased its profitability by focusing more on the financing activities with the available resources. During the year the Company has not carried on its business of dealing in shares and derivatives and any investment activity. The management has initiated discussions for growth and restructuring of the business of the company but the same is still at very preliminary stage. However the Company will continue to share with its members, details of any other business opportunities as and when the same are taken up for such discussions. The existing business of the company is being expanded within the available resources which may eventually Improve the profitability and consequently the values for the stakeholders. The Companys liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to meet its expected working capital requirements for the ongoing business during the current year. The Company has internal control systems which are adequate with respect to the level of present activities. The financial performance of the Company is directly correlated to the operational performance of the Company in view of its nature of business. The financial performance of the Company has been moderate this year as it earned reasonable profit for the year. The Company believes in developing human resources and maintaining cordial relations with all Its shareholders, clients, staff and other agencies with whom it needs to deal.