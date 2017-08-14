iifl-logo-icon 1
Capman Financials Ltd Balance Sheet

5.2
(0.97%)
Aug 14, 2017|02:41:02 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

3.52

3.52

3.52

3.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.32

1.85

1.39

1.04

Net Worth

5.84

5.37

4.91

4.56

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.84

5.37

4.91

4.56

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.84

5.36

4.89

4.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

6.51

5.9

5.19

4.61

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.67

-0.54

-0.3

-0.16

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.11

Total Assets

5.85

5.37

4.91

4.56

