Capman Financials Ltd Company Summary

Capman Financials Ltd Summary

Capman Financials Ltd is engaged in providing Project Advisory services and investments banking activities. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India as Category III Merchant Banker. The ciompany was incorporated on May 20, 1993 as a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies Maharashtra at Bombay to carry out the business of Merchant Banking activities, Project Advisory services and to manage investments. As per the special resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on October 6, 1994 the Company was converted into a limited company. And a fresh certificate of incorporation was obtained on October 25, 1994. On conversion the companys name was changed to Capman Financials Limited. The Company is registered with Securities and Exchange Board of India as Category III Merchant Banker from July 1994.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.