To,

The Members of Centerac Technologies Limited.

Report on the audit of the financial statements (Standalone).

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/s. Centerac Technologies Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit& Loss (including the Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of the internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including Other Comprehensive Income, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us; i. The Company has no impact of pending Litigation on its financial position in its financial statement; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

For R.B Pandya & Co, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No: 107331W Sd/- Rajesh B. Pandya Proprietor Membership No: 033788 UDIN: 23033788BGWPKO8935 Place: Mumbai Date:29th May, 2023

Annexure “A” to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report to the members of M/s. Centerac Technologies Limited of even date)

i) a) InrespectoftheCompanysfixedassets:

A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B) The Company has no Intangible Assets.

b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were found during the course of Audit.

c) The Company has no immovable properties.

d) The Fixed Assets of the Company have not been revalued during the year.

e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) There is no Opening Balance of Inventory as well as no sale/Purchase transactions been undertaken by the Company for the period under the review. Hence, The Company has not maintained any inventory during the year. The requirement of clause (ii) (a) and (b) of paragraph 3 of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) The company has not made any investments in, or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv) The Company has not given any Loan, Guarantee, Security to any person or body corporate as per the provisions of sec 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the Companies (Acceptance of deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Hence the provisions of clause 3(v) are not applicable.

vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act.

vii) (a) The Company does not have any liability towards employees during the year, under the Provident Fund Act and Employees State Insurance Act, hence the question of timely deposit of the Provident Fund dues and Employees State Insurance Scheme, does not arise. The company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, Income-tax, Service Tax, Value added Tax, Goods and Services Tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable.

(b) No undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Service Tax, Value Added tax, goods and services tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding , at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

viii) There are no transactions which were not recorded in the books of account previously or have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

ix) The company has not defaulted in the repayment of any loans or interest thereon from any financial institution or banks.

x) (a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instrument. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (x)(a) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has issued 5,00,000 5% Optionally Convertible Debentures (“OCD”) (UNLISTED) of Face Value 10/- each during the year and requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act,2013 have been duly complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year. There were no reports filed by Auditors in Form ADT 4 and no whistle blower complaints were brought to our notice.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause xii(a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to explanation and information given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, as detailed under Notes to Accounts attached to the Financial Statements of the Company for Financial Year 2022-2023.

xiv) The Company has an Internal Audit System and the same commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

The Internal Audit Report issued to the Company has been considered by us for the year under Audit. xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and also it has not undertaken any NBFC related activities or Housing Finance Activities. It is also not a Core Investment Company (CIC). Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xvii) The Company has recorded a cash profit of Rs. 2.83 Lakhs for FY 2022-23. In the preceding FY 2021-22, cash Loss was Rs. 19.70 Lakhs.

xviii) There was no case of resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix) Since the Company has no Inventories including any CWIP, Ratio Analysis was not undertaken for certain ratios. The Company has planned out the projects at present and is also in the process of mobilizing the funds for the projects. However, considering the nature and quantum of the Liabilities disclosed in the balance sheet, the Auditor is of the opinion that Company shall be able to settle its liabilities within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet.

xx) The Company has no ongoing or planned projects at present and has no unspent funds with respect to compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013. Hence Clause (xx)(a) and (b) are not applicable to the Company.

xxi) The requirement of Consolidated Financial Statements is not applicable to the Company. Therefore Clause xxi is not applicable to the Company.

For R.B Pandya & Co, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No: 107331W Sd/- Rajesh B. Pandya Proprietor Membership No: 033788 UDIN: 23033788BGWPKO8935 Place: Mumbai Date: 29thMay, 2023

Annexure “B” to the Independent Auditors Report on the standalone financial statements of M/s. Centerac Technologies Limited for the year ended 31stMarch 2023.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (f) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Centerac Technologies Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2)provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

For R.B Pandya & Co, Chartered Accountants, Firm Registration No: 107331W Sd/- Rajesh B. Pandya Proprietor Membership No: 033788 UDIN : 23033788BGWPKO8935 Place:Mumbai Date: 29thMay, 2023

CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

L17231MH1993PLC071975