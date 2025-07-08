iifl-logo
Centerac Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

2.89
(-4.93%)
Aug 29, 2022|11:24:26 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.89
  • Day's High2.89
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.04
  • Day's Low2.89
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E72.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0.05
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Centerac Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.89

Prev. Close

3.04

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.89

Day's Low

2.89

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0.05

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.19

P/E

72.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Centerac Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

22 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Centerac Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Centerac Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:10 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.49%

Non-Promoter- 43.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Centerac Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.14

1.14

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.12

-1.29

-1.27

-1.07

Net Worth

0.02

-0.15

-0.17

0.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

0.16

0.41

0.9

yoy growth (%)

-40

-60.61

-53.8

-43.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.21

-0.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.02

0.05

-0.57

-0.27

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

-0.07

0

Working capital

-0.01

0

0.16

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-40

-60.61

-53.8

-43.56

Op profit growth

69.51

-95.45

126.97

99.96

EBIT growth

-149.03

-110.76

102.68

32.86

Net profit growth

-153.87

-108.39

133.52

26.52

No Record Found

Centerac Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,406.35

25.6512,32,447.2411,1163.754,136206.82

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,638.65

26.636,80,739.886,6282.6234,136210.22

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,708.7

37.84,63,683.953,0453.5113,432128.75

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

269.55

26.322,82,550.892,892.22.2217,112.760

Tech Mahindra Ltd

TECHM

1,635.05

50.371,60,105.39710.41.8311,583.6228.96

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Centerac Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajarshi Roy

Executive Director & CFO

Sabeen Mohammed Iqbal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mamta Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Sundaram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shweta

Registered Office

Doulatram Mansion 4th Floor,

Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg Colaba,

Maharashtra - 400005

Tel: 91-22-22825252

Website: http://www.centerac.in

Email: info@centerac.in; investors@centerac.in

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in May 93, Asia Threads was promoted by Sanjiv Khandelwal. It changed its name to Ez-comm Trade Technologies in 2000. It acquired Indo Euro Syntex, a division ...
Reports by Centerac Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Centerac Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Centerac Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Centerac Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Centerac Technologies Ltd is ₹3.19 Cr. as of 29 Aug ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Centerac Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Centerac Technologies Ltd is 72.25 and 50.24 as of 29 Aug ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Centerac Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Centerac Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Centerac Technologies Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Aug ‘22

What is the CAGR of Centerac Technologies Ltd?

Centerac Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.87%, 3 Years at 20.30%, 1 Year at 17.96%, 6 Month at 9.06%, 3 Month at -0.69% and 1 Month at -9.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Centerac Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Centerac Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.51 %

