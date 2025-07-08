Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹2.89
Prev. Close₹3.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.89
Day's Low₹2.89
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0.05
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.19
P/E72.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.14
1.14
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.12
-1.29
-1.27
-1.07
Net Worth
0.02
-0.15
-0.17
0.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0.16
0.41
0.9
yoy growth (%)
-40
-60.61
-53.8
-43.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.21
-0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.02
0.05
-0.57
-0.27
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
0
Working capital
-0.01
0
0.16
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-40
-60.61
-53.8
-43.56
Op profit growth
69.51
-95.45
126.97
99.96
EBIT growth
-149.03
-110.76
102.68
32.86
Net profit growth
-153.87
-108.39
133.52
26.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,406.35
|25.65
|12,32,447.24
|11,116
|3.7
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,638.65
|26.63
|6,80,739.88
|6,628
|2.62
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,708.7
|37.8
|4,63,683.95
|3,045
|3.51
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
269.55
|26.32
|2,82,550.89
|2,892.2
|2.22
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,635.05
|50.37
|1,60,105.39
|710.4
|1.83
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajarshi Roy
Executive Director & CFO
Sabeen Mohammed Iqbal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mamta Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Sundaram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shweta
Doulatram Mansion 4th Floor,
Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg Colaba,
Maharashtra - 400005
Tel: 91-22-22825252
Website: http://www.centerac.in
Email: info@centerac.in; investors@centerac.in
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Incorporated as a public limited company in May 93, Asia Threads was promoted by Sanjiv Khandelwal. It changed its name to Ez-comm Trade Technologies in 2000. It acquired Indo Euro Syntex, a division ...
Read More
Reports by Centerac Technologies Ltd
