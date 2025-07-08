Centerac Technologies Ltd Summary

Incorporated as a public limited company in May 93, Asia Threads was promoted by Sanjiv Khandelwal. It changed its name to Ez-comm Trade Technologies in 2000. It acquired Indo Euro Syntex, a division of Indo Euro Industries (IEIL), an unlisted company in Jan.95 at a cost of Rs 325 lac and started its manufacturing facilities at Silvassa. Since Nov.98 the company diversified into activities of e-commerce and software development which formed the core activity and discontinued its textile activities.In 1999-2000, the company trademarked itself as the B2B company as it is focusssed on B2B e-commerce solutions.The company main aim is to provide end-to-end solutions for building and operating public and private eMarketplaces. It has built and deployed its proprietary engines, trademarked as exE2Etm for the private enterprise solution and ezMarketplacetm for the public electronic marketplace. The company owns and operates the portal www.YarnsandFibers.com. It is the eMarketplace for the yarns and fibers industry globally. Not only has it been a first mover, but also continues to be the dominant leader in the space.The developed new range of Enterprise Softwares includes ezTrack for Supply Chain Management,ezServe for CRM,ezDirect for Knowledge Management,ezFx for Financial Content Management.These products are mainly concentrated and developed to provide end-to-end solutions.