Board Meeting 30 May 2025 22 May 2025

Centerac Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025 to be held on Friday 30th May 2025 Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 4 Feb 2025

CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled on Friday 14th February 2025 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2024. Outcome of board meting dated 14.02.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome For Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024