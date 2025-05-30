iifl-logo
Centerac Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

2.89
(-4.93%)
Aug 29, 2022|11:24:26 AM

Centerac Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202522 May 2025
Centerac Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025 to be held on Friday 30th May 2025 Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20254 Feb 2025
CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled on Friday 14th February 2025 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2024. Outcome of board meting dated 14.02.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome For Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Out come of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

