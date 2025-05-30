|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|22 May 2025
|Centerac Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2025 to be held on Friday 30th May 2025 Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|4 Feb 2025
|CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting scheduled on Friday 14th February 2025 to consider Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2024. Outcome of board meting dated 14.02.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome For Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Out come of the Board Meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.