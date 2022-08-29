Centerac Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.14
1.14
1.1
1.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.12
-1.29
-1.27
-1.07
Net Worth
0.02
-0.15
-0.17
0.03
Minority Interest
Debt
0.58
0.56
0.11
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.6
0.41
-0.05
0.03
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.45
0.32
-0.07
0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.45
0.36
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.11
0.13
0.05
0.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
-0.05
-0.09
-0.03
Creditor Days
110.6
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.12
-0.03
-0.02
Cash
0.16
0.1
0.01
0
Total Assets
0.61
0.42
-0.06
0.03
