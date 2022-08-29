iifl-logo
Centerac Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

2.89
(-4.93%)
Aug 29, 2022|11:24:26 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.14

1.14

1.1

1.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.12

-1.29

-1.27

-1.07

Net Worth

0.02

-0.15

-0.17

0.03

Minority Interest

Debt

0.58

0.56

0.11

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.6

0.41

-0.05

0.03

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.45

0.32

-0.07

0.02

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.45

0.36

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.11

0.13

0.05

0.07

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

-0.05

-0.09

-0.03

Creditor Days

110.6

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.12

-0.03

-0.02

Cash

0.16

0.1

0.01

0

Total Assets

0.61

0.42

-0.06

0.03

