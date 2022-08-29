iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Centerac Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.89
(-4.93%)
Aug 29, 2022|11:24:26 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Centerac Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.09

0.16

0.41

0.9

yoy growth (%)

-40

-60.61

-53.8

-43.56

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.21

-0.63

As % of sales

11.11

7.27

51.18

69.76

Other costs

-0.13

-0.17

-0.79

-0.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

134.94

109.03

190.02

58.97

Operating profit

-0.04

-0.02

-0.59

-0.26

OPM

-46.06

-16.3

-141.2

-28.73

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

-0.04

-0.01

Other income

0.01

0.08

0.08

0.05

Profit before tax

-0.02

0.05

-0.57

-0.27

Taxes

0

0

-0.07

0

Tax rate

0

0

12.78

-0.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.02

0.05

-0.64

-0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.02

0.05

-0.64

-0.27

yoy growth (%)

-153.87

-108.39

133.52

26.52

NPM

-29.49

32.84

-154.14

-30.49

Centerac Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Centerac Technologies Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.