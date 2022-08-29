Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.09
0.16
0.41
0.9
yoy growth (%)
-40
-60.61
-53.8
-43.56
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.21
-0.63
As % of sales
11.11
7.27
51.18
69.76
Other costs
-0.13
-0.17
-0.79
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
134.94
109.03
190.02
58.97
Operating profit
-0.04
-0.02
-0.59
-0.26
OPM
-46.06
-16.3
-141.2
-28.73
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
-0.04
-0.01
Other income
0.01
0.08
0.08
0.05
Profit before tax
-0.02
0.05
-0.57
-0.27
Taxes
0
0
-0.07
0
Tax rate
0
0
12.78
-0.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
0.05
-0.64
-0.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
0.05
-0.64
-0.27
yoy growth (%)
-153.87
-108.39
133.52
26.52
NPM
-29.49
32.84
-154.14
-30.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.