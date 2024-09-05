To

The Members,

CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting 31st Annual Report of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended 31stMarch 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particular For the financial year ended 31st March 2024 (Amount in Rs. In Lakhs) For the financial year ended 31st March 2023 (Amount in Rs. In Lakhs) Revenue from Operations 68.84 132.66 Other Income 3.18 0.75 Total Income 72.02 133.41 Less: Expenses 55.16 134.75 Less: Depreciation & Amortization Expenses 0.01 0.01 Profit/ (Loss) before tax 16.85 (L35)_ Tax Expenses Current Tax NIL 0.26 Current Tax adjustment of earlier years (0.26) 0.07 Deferred Tax NIL NIL Profit/ (Loss) after Tax 17.11 (1.54)

REVIEW OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS AND FUTURE PROSPECTS

During the financial year under review the Company has earned revenue from operations of Rs.68.84 lakhs as compared to Rs.132.66 Lakhs in previous year. The Company has made a profit of Rs 17.11 lakhs as compared to loss of Rs. 1.54 Lakhs for the previous year. Your Directors are continuously looking for avenues for future growth of the company.

DIVIDEND

In view to conserve the resources, the Board does not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

DEPOSITS

During the financial year under consideration, your Company has not accepted any public deposits within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

Pursuant to Rule 8 (5) (viii) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Company has an adequate internal financial control system commensurate with the size of its business operations.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR MEETINGS

The Board at present consists of 4 Directors. The Board of Directors is duly constituted.

During the year, five (5) Board Meetings were held. The dates of Board Meetings along with attendance of each Director are given below:

SR. NO. DATE OF BOARD MEETING ASHWANI KUMAR SINGH RAJARSHI ROY SHRAWAN KUMAR AGARWAL SABEEN MOHAMED IQBAL MAMTA SHARMA 1. 29/05/2023 Present Present Present Present Present 2. 14/08/2023 Present Present Present Present Present 3. 06/11/2023 Present Present Present Present Present 4. 13/02/2024 Present Present Present Present 5. 30/03/2024 Present ? Present Present

Details of all the Committee along with their composition and meetings held during the year under review are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the companies was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 (b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Separate meetings of Independent Directors, pursuant to Section 149 (7) read with Schedule VI of the Companies Act, 2013 was held on 13th February, 2024.

DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year, Mr. Shrawan Kumar Agarwal, Director of the Company resigned on 6th November, 2023 and Mr. Ashwani Kumar Singh, Chairman, CFO and Managing Director of the Company resigned on 27th March, 2024.

Mr. Ramesh Sundaram appointed as Non-Independent Director (Non-Executive) on 30th March, 2024, subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Mr. Sabeen Mohamed Iqbal, re-appointed as an Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 4th October, 2024, subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

Mr. Sabeen Mohamed Iqbal, appointed as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. 30th March, 2024.

SUBSIDIARIES, TOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the year under review, your company did not have any Subsidiary/Joint Venture/ Associate Company of the Company.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (c) read with Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your Directors state that:

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch, 2024 and of its profit and loss for the year ended on that date;

c. The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e. The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

f. The Company has proper internal financial controls and that such internal financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively.

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM), M/ s. R. B. Pandya & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, (Firm Registration No. 107331W), were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of five consecutive years from the conclusion of that AGM until the conclusion of the 31st AGM. M/ s. R. B. Pandya & Co. Chartered Accountants will be completing their current term of five years at the conclusion of the ensuing AGM.

As recommended by the Audit committee , the Board of directors have appointed at their Meeting held on 5th September, 2024, M/s. Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: 106456W) appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, to hold office for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from the conclusion of this 31st Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held for the financial year 2028-2029 , subject to the approval of the members of the Company. Necessary resolution has been proposed for approval of the members at item no. 3 of the notice of AGM.

M/ s. Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai Chartered Accountants have confirmed their eligibility under Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder for appointment as statutory auditors of your Company. Further, as required under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, M/s Mittal & Associates, Chartered Accountants have also confirmed that they hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

In accordance with regulation 36 (5) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the disclosures in respect of appointment / re-appointment of statutory auditors have been made at Explanatory Statement to item no. 3 of the notice of AGM.

AUDITORS REPORT

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks made by the statutory auditors in their audit reports on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FRAUD REPORTED BY AUDITOR UNDER SECTION 143(12) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There was no instance of fraud reported by the auditor in their report under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

SECRETARIALAUDIT

The provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed Ms. Riddhi Shah a Company Secretary in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024.The Secretarial Audit Report (MR-3) is annexed herewith as Annexure-A.

The observations made by the secretarial auditors in their audit reports on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 are self-explanatory.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees.

POLICY FORMULATED BY NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE/ CODEOF CONDUCT / INSIDER TRADING

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

The Company has adopted the Code of Conduct as required and posted on Companys web site.

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires pre-clearance beyond threshold limit mentioned in the policy for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information

in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Company Secretary is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

There was no loan given or guarantee given or investment made or security provided pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, during the year under review and hence, the said provisions are not applicable.

PREFERENTIAL ALLOTMENT (OPTIONALLY CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES):

The Company at its Board Meeting held on 7th April, 2022 allotted 5,00,000 (Five Lakhs) 5% Optionally Convertible Debentures (OCDs) of ?10/- each for which approval of Shareholders was taken on 24th March, 2022 at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company.

The said OCDs were issued with an option of conversion into Equity shares in the 18th month from the date of allotment. All the allottees have consented for redemption of the OCDs on completion of 2 years from the date of allotment instead of conversion into Equity Shares. The debentures are now redeemable on 6th April, 2024.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Details pursuant to Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended w.e.f. 30th June, 2016, are not provided since there is no employee drawing remuneration more than Rs. 1,02,00,000/- per annum, when employed throughout the year or Rs. 8,50,000/- per month, when employed for a part of the year.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitor both business and non-business risk. The Board periodically reviews the risks and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigate the same through a properly defined framework.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING EXERCISE OF VOTING RIGHTS BY EMPLOYEES UNDERSECTION 67(3) OF COMPANIES ACT, 2013

No employee is holding any shares in the Company and hence, the disclosure required under Section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 16(4) of Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, in respect of voting rights not exercised directly by them is not given. Further, the Company, during the financial year, did not advance any money to any person for subscribing shares of the Company.

DETAILS OF LOANS AVAILED FROM DIRECTORS OR THEIR RELATIVES

The Company has not availed any loans from its Directors or from their relatives during the financial year. Hence, the details required under Clause (viii) of Rule 2 of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, are not given.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGEEARNINGS AND OUTGO

Conservation of Energy: The Company is not utilizing power for any of the activities of the Company except power used for office purposes. Hence, no energy conservation measures are required.

Technology Absorption: The Company has not taken any technical know-how from anyone and hence, there is no question of technology absorption as such necessary information has not been given.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: The Company has neither imported nor exported any goods or services during the year and hence there is no impact on foreign exchange earnings or outgo.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES

There was contract or arrangement made with related parties as defined under Section 2(76) read with Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. The transactions with related party entered as mentioned in Notes to Accounts.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has a vigil mechanism named Whistle Blower Policy (WBP) to deal with instance of fraud and mismanagement, if any. Whistle Blower Policy is available on the Companys website.

COST RECORDS

The Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 (hereinafter referred to as Rules) in respect of maintenance and audit of cost records are not applicable to your Company.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

All the related party transactions which were entered by the Company during the financial year were done on arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business of the Company. Also there are no materially significant related party transactions made by the company with Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Promoter or any other designated persons which may conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation 23 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated the Related Party Transaction Policy and the same is uploaded on the Companys website at www.centerac.in

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 shall be available on the Companys website at www.centerac.in

LISTING AND DEMATERIALISATION:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Limited. Shareholders are requested to convert their holdings to dematerialized form to derive its benefits by availing the demat facility provided by NSDL and CDSL.

DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has received necessary declarations from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, that he/ she meets the criteria for Independence as laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2016.

DETAILS OF REMUNERATION AS REQUIRED UNDER SECTION 197(12) OF THECOMPANIES ACT, 2013, READ WITH RULES 5(1) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENTAND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

During the year, there was no employee in receipt of remuneration in excess of limit prescribed in the Rule 5 (2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The prescribed particulars of Employees as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached as "Annexure B" and form part of this Report.

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

No application has ever been filed against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

ONE TIME SETTLEMENT WITH BANKS:

The Company has not borrowed any monies from banks or financial institutions. Accordingly, there is no question of any one-time settlement with the banks or financial institutions.

AGREEMENTS BINDING LISTED ENTITIES:

Pursuant to Regulation 30A of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, during the financial year, no agreement has been entered or executed by the shareholders, promoters, promoter group entities, related parties, Directors, key managerial personnel and employees of the Company or its subsidiaries among themselves or with the Company or with a third party, solely or jointly, which, either directly or indirectly or potentially or whose purpose and effect is to, impact the management or control of the Company or impose any restriction or create any liability upon the Company.

ADDITIONAL DISCLOSURES UNDER COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

a) The Company has not issued any bonus shares, sweat equity shares, shares with differential voting rights and equity shares on rights basis during the year under review.

b) The Company does not accept any deposit from its public.

c) It is not proposed to transfer any amount to reserves.

d) No material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

e) There was no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

f) The provisions regarding receipt of remuneration or commission from holding or subsidiary of the Company are not applicable and hence, the disclosure under Section 197(14) is not required.

g) The Company has not received any complaints during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 under Sexual Harassment of Women at Work place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under said act are not applicable to the Company.

h) No significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

i) The criteria prescribed for the applicability of Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company.

j) The Company has complied with the Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India on Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORTS

The Management Discussion and Analysis of financial condition, including the results of operations of the Company for the year under review as required under Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is provided and forming part of this Annual Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company does not fall under purview of Regulations of Corporate Governance pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and other are disclosed by the Company voluntarily and the Company is fully compliant with the applicable provision and the Company is committed to ensure compliance with all modification within prescribed norms under Companies Act, 2013. Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate practices, a separate section on Corporate Governance is provided and forming a part of this Annual Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

The Directors wish to place on record their appreciation to the whole hearted help and cooperation the Company has received from the business associates, partners, vendors, clients, government authorities, and bankers of the Company. The relations between the management and the staff were cordial during the year under review. The Company also wishes to put on record the appreciation of the work done by the staff. Your Directors appreciate and value the trust imposed upon them by the members of the Company.

By order of the Board For CENTERAC TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED