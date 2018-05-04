1. INTRODUCTION

Your Directors are elated in presenting the 109th Annual Report of the Company along with the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended as on 31st March, 2019.

2. FINANCIAL RESULTS

Particulars Current Financial Year (2018-2019) Previous Financial Year (2017-2018) Net Profit/(Loss)Before Depreciation and Tax (8,52,081) (7,59,203) Depreciation Nil Nil Profit / (Loss) before Tax (8,52,081) (7,59,203) Provision for Tax Nil Nil Profit/ (loss) after Tax (8,52,081) (7,59,203) Balance Brought forward (97,99,400) (90,40,197) Adjusted against capital reduction 0.00 0.00 Balance carried to Balance Sheet (106,51,481) (97,99,400)

3. OPERATION DURING THE YEAR

The Central Railway had demanded a sum of Rs.18.72 Crores in December 2002 towards repairs, rehabilitation, renewals and replacements of the railway assets. During the year also the dispute remains unresolved.

4. SHARE CAPITAL:

There is no change during the year under review.

5. DEPOSITORY SYSTEM:

The equity shares of the Company are available for dematerialization through Depository participants, on both the Depositories viz. National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. (CDSL).

6. DIVIDEND:

Considering the loss for the year under review, your Directors do not recommend any dividend for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

7. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

8. STATUTORY AUDITORS

At the Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2018, M/s. Jain Anil and Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 115987W), Mumbai, were appointed as statutory auditors of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting to be held in the Financial Year 2022-23.

The report given by the auditors on the financial statement of the Company is a part of the Annual Report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remarks or disclaimer given by the auditors in their report.

9. SECRETARIAL AUDITORS

M/s. Jain Anil and Associates, Chartered Accountants have been appointed in the Board Meeting held on 05th September, 2019 as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company u/s 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 to conduct Secretarial Audit of the matters of the Company and report thereof. The Secretarial Auditors Report has been annexed to the Board Report under Annexure IV.

10. DIRECTORS

There were no other changes in the Board of Directors of the Company during the financial year under review.

11. DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosures to the Board that they fulfill all the requirements as stipulated in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 so as to qualify themselves to be appointed as Independent Directors under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the relevant rules.

12. BOARD MEETINGS

During the financial year under review, the Board of Directors met Four times.

28th May,2018, 04th September, 2018, 14th February, 2019, , 28th March, 2019.

13. COMPANYS POLICY RELATING TO DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT, PAYMENT OF REMUNERATION AND DISCHARGE OF THEIR DUTIES

The provisions of Section 178(1) relating to constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee are applicable to the Company and hence the Company has devised a policy relating to appointment of Directors, payment of Managerial remuneration, Directors qualifications, positive attributes, independence of Directors and other related matters as provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

14. INFORMATION PURSUANT TO RULE 5 (2) OF COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The Company has not appointed any employee(s) in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limits specified under Rule 5 (2) of Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

15. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The Company has duly set up an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013, to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2018-19

No of complaints received: Nil No of complaints disposed off: Nil

16. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134 (3) (c) read with Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your

Directors state that:

a. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

b. They have, in the selection of the accounting policies, consulted the Statutory Auditors and have applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2019 and of its Loss for the year ended on that date;

c. They have taken proper and sufficient care to the best of their knowledge and ability for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; and

d. They have prepared the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2019 on a ‘going concern basis; and

e. They have laid down Internal Financial Controls, which are adequate and are operating effectively.

f. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

17. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF

THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has not advanced loans or made investments or given any guarantee pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

18. DISCLOSURES OF AMOUNTS, IF ANY, TRANSFER TO ANY RESERVES.

It is not proposed to carry any amount to any reserves from the profits of the Company.

Hence, disclosure under Section 134 (3) (j) of the companies act, 2013 is not required.

19. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

No material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the ends of the financial year to which this financial statement relate on the date of this report.

20. ENERGY CONSERVATION AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO :

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption are not required to be furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review. Further during the year under review, the Company has neither earned nor used any foreign exchange.

21. STATEMENT INDICATING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has developed & implemented Risk Management Policy. However, Company has not come across any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

22. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS / TRIBUNAL IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATION IN FUTURE

There is no Significant Material Orders Passed By The Regulators / Courts / Tribunal Impacting The Going Concern Status And Companys Operation In Future

23. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO RULE 8 (5) (viii) OF COMPANIES (ACCOUNTS) RULES, 2014:

The Company has an adequate internal financial control system, commensurate with the size of its business operations.

24. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES MADE PURSUANT TO SECTION 188 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

There was no contract or arrangements made with related parties as defined under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

25. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of Annual Return pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and administration) Rules, 2014 is furnished in "Annexure MGT-9".

26. DISCLOSURE OF COMPOSITION OF AUDIT COMMITTEE AND PROVIDING VIGIL MECHANISM

The Audit Committee consists of the following members;

a. Mr. Arvind Kumar Gupta (Chairman)

b. Mr. Shivanand Rama Hemmady (Member)

c. Mr. Amit Rander (Member)

The above composition of the Audit Committee consists of independent Directors viz., Mr . Arvind Kumar Gupta and Mr. Shivanand Rama Hemmady who form the majority.

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and overseas through the Audit Committee, the genuine concerns expressed by the employees and other Directors. The Company has also provided adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and directors of the Company.

27. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per the requirement of SEBI Circular No. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2015- 16/013 dated September 2, 2015, the listed companies having paid up equity share capital not exceeding Rs.10 Crores and Net Worth not exceeding Rs.25 Crores, as on the last day of the previous financial year is not required to comply with the norms of the Corporate Governance Report.:

Since, the paid up equity share capital of the company is Rs. and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crores as on financial year ending 31st March 2019, therefore, the provisions relating to the Corporate Governance report are not applicable the company.

28. APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board of Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the co-operation and support of the Companys Bankers, its valued customers, employees and all other intermediaries concerned with the Companys business.

Your directors are grateful towards all members for supporting and sustaining us during the intricate days. We look forward to your continued support and reiterate that we are determined to ensure that the plans are successfully implemented.