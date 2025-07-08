iifl-logo
Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd Share Price Live

228
(-0.87%)
Apr 10, 2021|03:22:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open228
  • Day's High229
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close230
  • Day's Low228
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Logistics

Open

228

Prev. Close

230

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

229

Day's Low

228

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

3.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:53 PM
Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019Mar-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.57%

Non-Promoter- 0.59%

Institutions: 0.58%

Non-Institutions: 93.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.86

1.86

1.86

1.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.22

-1.2

-1.2

-1.18

Net Worth

0.64

0.66

0.66

0.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0.01

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.09

-0.07

-0.09

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.15

-0.08

0.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-81.25

31.65

-20.2

-19.2

EBIT growth

-81.25

31.65

-20.2

-19.2

Net profit growth

-81.25

31.65

-20.2

-19.2

No Record Found

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Container Corporation Of India Ltd

CONCOR

598.45

35.1445,579.03302.140.272,281.37162.14

Delhivery Ltd

DELHIVERY

408.95

153.1630,519.26-16.5402,022.05132.06

Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd

AEGISVOPAK

249.85

254.9527,683.1735.390130.142.05

Blue Dart Express Ltd

BLUEDART

6,606.5

64.0815,677.2253.220.381,417.32684.05

Transport Corporation of India Ltd

TCI

1,143.35

22.498,921.6490.50.691,004.5253.97

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

A K Gupta

Independent Director

SHIVANAND RAMA HEMMADY

Independent Director

Rupali Kadam

Addtnl Independent Director

Ramachandran Muralidharan

Chairman & CFO

Amitkumar Rander

Managing Director & CEO

Haresh A Bhojwani

Registered Office

B-35 Ganjawal Apartment,

SVP Road Borivali West,

Maharashtra - 400092

Tel: 91-022-28935838

Website: http://www.thecentralprovincerailways.com

Email: cprlimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Central Provinces Railways Company Limited was incorporated in the year 1910. The company provides transportation services through railways in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Reports by Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd share price today?

The Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹228 today.

What is the Market Cap of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd is ₹42.33 Cr. as of 10 Apr ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd is 0 and 67.62 as of 10 Apr ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Apr ‘21

What is the CAGR of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd?

Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.90%, 3 Years at -20.05%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.57 %
Institutions - 0.59 %
Public - 93.84 %

