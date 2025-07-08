Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorLogistics
Open₹228
Prev. Close₹230
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹229
Day's Low₹228
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹3.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.86
1.86
1.86
1.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.22
-1.2
-1.2
-1.18
Net Worth
0.64
0.66
0.66
0.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0.01
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.09
-0.07
-0.09
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.15
-0.08
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-81.25
31.65
-20.2
-19.2
EBIT growth
-81.25
31.65
-20.2
-19.2
Net profit growth
-81.25
31.65
-20.2
-19.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
CONCOR
598.45
|35.14
|45,579.03
|302.14
|0.27
|2,281.37
|162.14
Delhivery Ltd
DELHIVERY
408.95
|153.16
|30,519.26
|-16.54
|0
|2,022.05
|132.06
Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd
AEGISVOPAK
249.85
|254.95
|27,683.17
|35.39
|0
|130.1
|42.05
Blue Dart Express Ltd
BLUEDART
6,606.5
|64.08
|15,677.22
|53.22
|0.38
|1,417.32
|684.05
Transport Corporation of India Ltd
TCI
1,143.35
|22.49
|8,921.64
|90.5
|0.69
|1,004.5
|253.97
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
A K Gupta
Independent Director
SHIVANAND RAMA HEMMADY
Independent Director
Rupali Kadam
Addtnl Independent Director
Ramachandran Muralidharan
Chairman & CFO
Amitkumar Rander
Managing Director & CEO
Haresh A Bhojwani
B-35 Ganjawal Apartment,
SVP Road Borivali West,
Maharashtra - 400092
Tel: 91-022-28935838
Website: http://www.thecentralprovincerailways.com
Email: cprlimited@gmail.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Central Provinces Railways Company Limited was incorporated in the year 1910. The company provides transportation services through railways in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
Reports by Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd
