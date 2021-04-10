Central Provinces Railways Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.86
1.86
1.86
1.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.22
-1.2
-1.2
-1.18
Net Worth
0.64
0.66
0.66
0.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.16
0.14
0.14
0.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.82
Fixed Assets
0.71
0.71
0.71
0.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.04
0.08
0.08
0.1
Inventories
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.27
0.27
0.27
0.27
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.24
-0.24
-0.22
Cash
0.03
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.78
0.79
0.79
0.81
