CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd Summary

A member of RPG Enterprises, CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd., formerly known as Ceat Financial Services (CFSL), offers a wide range of services covering corporate funding, investment banking and merchant banking to a number of reputed business houses in the country. The companys merchant banking division has handled over 30 issues as the lead manager, and has also participated in many others as co-manager and advisor. CFSL is an active player in underwriting and pre-placement of issues with financial institutions like mutual funds and foreign financial institutions. CFSL provides corporates with short-term funds through bill discounting and medium- to long-term funds through leasing and hire-purchase facilities. Its investment banking division is engaged in proprietary trading and stock-broking activities. Its plans for car finance have found wide acceptance in its target market. CFSL offers finance packages for all leading brands of cars, through all its offices. In 1995-96, the Company has planned to consolidate its operations in keeping with the progressive globalization of the economy and is also seeking technical expertise by tie-ups with some of the global experts.During the year 1996-97 the company was accorded a Satellite Dealer status by the Reserve Bank of India to further its debt market activities. The company also identified retail finance in the office equipment sector as the other niche business segment. In keeping with this plans for this sector of operations, the company has launched Ceat Office Credit as a branded product, the first ever in this line of business. During the same year the company commenced the management of Mustafa & Jawad Consultancy & Financial Services LLC, a licensed finance company in Dubai (UAE).