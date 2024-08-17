iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd Share Price

1.23
(3.36%)
Dec 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.24

Prev. Close

1.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

1.24

Day's Low

1.14

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-45.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 85.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 85.18%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 14.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

138.67

138.67

138.67

138.67

Preference Capital

24.99

24.99

24.99

24.99

Reserves

-725.36

-659.92

-602.76

-553.51

Net Worth

-561.7

-496.26

-439.1

-389.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-63.82

-49.46

-11.47

-173.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.66

0.43

0.47

0.56

0.88

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.66

0.43

0.47

0.56

0.88

Other Operating Income

0.41

0

0.31

0

0

Other Income

0.99

0.5

0.89

2.1

0.62

View Annually Results

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

HARISH CHANDRA MATHUR

Director

BHOLA NATH TRIPATHI

Director

ALAYIL VEETIL SUDHAKARAN

Director

SUJIT DATTA

Additional Director

JOSTNA SHRESTHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd

Summary

A member of RPG Enterprises, CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd., formerly known as Ceat Financial Services (CFSL), offers a wide range of services covering corporate funding, investment banking and merchant banking to a number of reputed business houses in the country. The companys merchant banking division has handled over 30 issues as the lead manager, and has also participated in many others as co-manager and advisor. CFSL is an active player in underwriting and pre-placement of issues with financial institutions like mutual funds and foreign financial institutions. CFSL provides corporates with short-term funds through bill discounting and medium- to long-term funds through leasing and hire-purchase facilities. Its investment banking division is engaged in proprietary trading and stock-broking activities. Its plans for car finance have found wide acceptance in its target market. CFSL offers finance packages for all leading brands of cars, through all its offices. In 1995-96, the Company has planned to consolidate its operations in keeping with the progressive globalization of the economy and is also seeking technical expertise by tie-ups with some of the global experts.During the year 1996-97 the company was accorded a Satellite Dealer status by the Reserve Bank of India to further its debt market activities. The company also identified retail finance in the office equipment sector as the other niche business segment. In keeping with this plans for this sector of operati
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.