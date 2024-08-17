Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹1.24
Prev. Close₹1.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹1.24
Day's Low₹1.14
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-45.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
138.67
138.67
138.67
138.67
Preference Capital
24.99
24.99
24.99
24.99
Reserves
-725.36
-659.92
-602.76
-553.51
Net Worth
-561.7
-496.26
-439.1
-389.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-63.82
-49.46
-11.47
-173.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0.66
0.43
0.47
0.56
0.88
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.66
0.43
0.47
0.56
0.88
Other Operating Income
0.41
0
0.31
0
0
Other Income
0.99
0.5
0.89
2.1
0.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
HARISH CHANDRA MATHUR
Director
BHOLA NATH TRIPATHI
Director
ALAYIL VEETIL SUDHAKARAN
Director
SUJIT DATTA
Additional Director
JOSTNA SHRESTHA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd
Summary
A member of RPG Enterprises, CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd., formerly known as Ceat Financial Services (CFSL), offers a wide range of services covering corporate funding, investment banking and merchant banking to a number of reputed business houses in the country. The companys merchant banking division has handled over 30 issues as the lead manager, and has also participated in many others as co-manager and advisor. CFSL is an active player in underwriting and pre-placement of issues with financial institutions like mutual funds and foreign financial institutions. CFSL provides corporates with short-term funds through bill discounting and medium- to long-term funds through leasing and hire-purchase facilities. Its investment banking division is engaged in proprietary trading and stock-broking activities. Its plans for car finance have found wide acceptance in its target market. CFSL offers finance packages for all leading brands of cars, through all its offices. In 1995-96, the Company has planned to consolidate its operations in keeping with the progressive globalization of the economy and is also seeking technical expertise by tie-ups with some of the global experts.During the year 1996-97 the company was accorded a Satellite Dealer status by the Reserve Bank of India to further its debt market activities. The company also identified retail finance in the office equipment sector as the other niche business segment. In keeping with this plans for this sector of operati
Read More
