iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

1.23
(3.36%)
Dec 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

138.67

138.67

138.67

138.67

Preference Capital

24.99

24.99

24.99

24.99

Reserves

-725.36

-659.92

-602.76

-553.51

Net Worth

-561.7

-496.26

-439.1

-389.85

Minority Interest

Debt

158.38

158.21

151.5

114.88

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-403.32

-338.05

-287.6

-274.97

Fixed Assets

1.53

1.68

1.77

2.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.73

5.17

6.07

6.89

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-411.52

-345.28

-296.08

-286.59

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.02

0.01

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.39

2.25

2.33

2.31

Sundry Creditors

-3.44

-3.45

-5.41

-8.94

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-408.48

-344.1

-293.01

-279.96

Cash

0.94

0.37

0.62

2.59

Total Assets

-403.32

-338.06

-287.62

-274.97

CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.