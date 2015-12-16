CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
138.67
138.67
138.67
138.67
Preference Capital
24.99
24.99
24.99
24.99
Reserves
-725.36
-659.92
-602.76
-553.51
Net Worth
-561.7
-496.26
-439.1
-389.85
Minority Interest
Debt
158.38
158.21
151.5
114.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-403.32
-338.05
-287.6
-274.97
Fixed Assets
1.53
1.68
1.77
2.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.73
5.17
6.07
6.89
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-411.52
-345.28
-296.08
-286.59
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.02
0.01
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.39
2.25
2.33
2.31
Sundry Creditors
-3.44
-3.45
-5.41
-8.94
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-408.48
-344.1
-293.01
-279.96
Cash
0.94
0.37
0.62
2.59
Total Assets
-403.32
-338.06
-287.62
-274.97
