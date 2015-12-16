CFL Capital Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-63.82
-49.46
-11.47
-173.7
Other operating items
Operating
-63.82
-49.46
-11.47
-173.7
Capital expenditure
-0.18
-9.57
-1.06
-1.72
Free cash flow
-64
-59.03
-12.53
-175.42
Equity raised
-1,385.28
-1,262.68
-1,156.27
-938.38
Investing
0.56
-0.9
-0.81
-1.64
Financing
125.55
119.11
131.8
100.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1,323.17
-1,203.5
-1,037.82
-1,015.31
