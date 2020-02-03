To the Members of Chadha Papers Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the standalone financial statements of M/s. Chadha Papers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including Other Comprehensive Income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

4. We draw your attention to the following matters:

A. Lease Deed Expired

We draw attention to Note No. 3A of the standalone financial statements wherein it is stated that lease pertaining to part of factory land at Bilaspur (Rampur) where the paper manufacturing unit is located, has expired. The said land belonging to promoters and the family members was on lease for a period of 30 years since 1991. We are informed that the management is abreast of the matter and in process of getting the lease renewed. It is further confirmed by the management that the company has not received any communication from the lessor(s) for eviction thereof and, therefore, the management is not aware of any material implications on the operations of the company.

Our audit opinion is not modified in respect of the above.

Key Audit matters

5. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter:

1. Property Plant and Equipment and intangible assets

There are areas where management judgements impacts the carrying value of property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and their respective depreciation and amortization amounts. These include the decision to capitalize or expense costs; the annual asset life review: the timelines of the capitalization of assets and the use of management assumptions and estimates for the determination of the measurement and recognition criteria for assets retired from active use. Due to the materiality in the context of the balance sheet of the company and the level of judgements and estimates required, we consider this to be a key audit matter.

Response to Key Audit Matter: We assessed the controls ln place, evaluated the appropriateness of capitalisation process, performed tests of details on costs capitalized, the timeliness of the capitalization of assets and the de-recognition criteria for assets retired from active use.

In performing these procedures, we reviewed the judgements made by management including the nature of underlying costs capitalized; determination of realisable value of the assets retired from active use; the appropriateness of asset live applied in the calculation of depreciation; useful lives of assets as per the technical assessment of the management and external technical experts. We have observed that there are no material changes.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone

Financial statements

7. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to

continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

15. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 15(g)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

(c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including the Standalone Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note No. 49, 50 and 51 of the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iv) (a). The Management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually and in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company, to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) . The management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company, from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company, shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) . Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company and, hence Section 123 of the Act, is not applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, in respect of financial year commencing on 01 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes, as described in note 57 to the Standalone financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature

being tampered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

h) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For D H A N A & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN : 510525C

SD/-

Place: New Delhi Arun Khandelia

Date: 30-05-2024 Partner

Membership No. 089125

UDIN: 24089125BKASCU5085

"Annexure A" to Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of Chadha Papers Limited on

the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024,

To the best of our information and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the

Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets

a. (A) The Company is under the process of maintaining proper records showing full

particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. All Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee-Refer Note No.-3A of the Standalone Financial Statements) disclosed in the Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e. There are no proceedings initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The management has conducted physical verification of inventory during the year. In our

opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the monthly stock statements submitted to bank are materially in agreement with the books of accounts as shown in Note no.72 of the Standalone financial statements.

iii. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of

the records, the Company has not made any investment and has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments and has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, unsecured, to companies, firms or limited liability partnerships during the year. The Company has provided guarantee to Banks and other parties during the year, in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to subsidiaries. The Company does not hold any investment in any joint ventures or associates.

B) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has given unsecured loans and unsecured advances in the nature of loans to parties other than subsidiaries as listed below. The Company has not stood guarantee or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries except the following:

Particular Guarantees* Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others 76.38 - - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above advances Subsidiaries - - - - Joint Ventures - - - - Associates - - - - Others 868.13 - - -

* Refer Note No. 51 of Standalone Financial Statements.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the the guarantees provided during the year and the terms and conditions of the same are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c

. The Company has not granted loans during the year to the companies, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given.

f During the year the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan, investment, guarantees and securities.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India read with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act, the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of Paper, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b. According to information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of goods and service tax, income tax, service tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, and duty of excise or value added tax or cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has

not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender and therefore reporting under clause (ix)(a) of the order is not applicable;

b. The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority;

c. Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d. On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the Standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. The Company does not hold any investment in any associate or joint venture during the year ended 31 March 2024.

f. The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the

management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer or term Loans and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. Considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, no fraud by the

Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit..

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c. No whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year (and upto the date

of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size

and the nature of its business.

b.

We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c.

The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given by the management the group has not more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of assets and payment of liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of Section 135 to the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is applicable to the Company. However, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For D H A N A & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN : 510525C

SD/-

Place: New Delhi Arun Khandelia

Date: 30-05-2024 Partner

Membership No. 089125

UDIN: 24089125BKASCU5085

"Annexure B" to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in Paragraph 15(f) under the heading "Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement" of our report of even date to the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Chadha Papers Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable

assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, we have following observation(s) as at March 31, 2024:

i) In our opinion, the Company needs to implement the programme of physical verification of property, plant and equipment on periodical basis.

ii) The internal financial control with reference to obtaining periodical balance confirmation letters and reconciliation thereof Government entities, scrutiny and recovery of overdues is weak and needs to be improved upon to safeguard the interests of the Company and policy & procedure for write-off of old inoperative debit balances needs to be framed & implemented.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For D H A N A & Associates

Chartered Accountants FRN : 510525C

SD/-

Place: New Delhi Arun Khandelia

Date: 30-05-2024 Partner

Membership No. 089125

UDIN: 24089125BKASCU5085