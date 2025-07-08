iifl-logo
Chadha Papers Ltd Share Price Live

8.75
(0%)
Feb 3, 2020

  • Open8.75
  • Day's High8.75
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low8.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E2.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.79
  • EPS3.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.93
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Chadha Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

8.75

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

8.75

Day's Low

8.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

60.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.93

P/E

2.7

EPS

3.24

Divi. Yield

0

Chadha Papers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Chadha Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chadha Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chadha Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

34.2

50.08

0

0

Reserves

48.36

11.09

-49.83

-47.04

Net Worth

92.76

71.37

-39.63

-36.84

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

328.75

425.54

414.77

419.91

yoy growth (%)

-22.74

2.59

-1.22

54.25

Raw materials

-226.26

-285.32

-253.41

-298.94

As % of sales

68.82

67.05

61.09

71.19

Employee costs

-12.87

-16.47

-16.11

-14.77

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.8

-9.02

3.15

-4.02

Depreciation

-9.28

-9.12

-8.06

-7.54

Tax paid

-0.18

4.78

-2.35

1.21

Working capital

-21.87

-8.61

-4.02

27.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.74

2.59

-1.22

54.25

Op profit growth

-160.88

-47.61

-23.28

76.39

EBIT growth

8.4

-34.48

69.38

-37.05

Net profit growth

112.14

348.06

-66.35

-161.22

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

513.34

609.32

697.03

566.63

328.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

513.34

609.32

697.03

566.63

328.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.49

4.64

1.82

21.4

27.58

View Annually Results

Chadha Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

404.5

18.766,852.3274.091.241,438.97285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

556.9

12.923,678.3241.390.9631.04409.51

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

301.65

18.191,902.4525.630.79502.28305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

83.7

18.721,664.387.851.19407.3797.6

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

177.75

329.171,230.2222.121.691,323.03301.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Chadha Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Anand Sharma

Whole-time Director

Amanbir Singh Sethi

Non Executive Director

Sanmeet Singh

Independent Director

Naveen Sexena

Independent Director

Surjeet Kaur

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

DEEPAK RASTOGI

Registered Office

Chadha Estate Nainital Road,

Bilaspur Tehsil,

Uttar Pradesh - 244921

Tel: 91-120-4325461/8392931162

Website: http://www.chadhapapers.com

Email: chadhapapersltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Chadha Papers Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of papers and related paper products such as News Print Writing Print and Kraft Paper etc...
Reports by Chadha Papers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Chadha Papers Ltd share price today?

The Chadha Papers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chadha Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chadha Papers Ltd is ₹8.93 Cr. as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chadha Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chadha Papers Ltd is 2.7 and 0.14 as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chadha Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chadha Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chadha Papers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of Chadha Papers Ltd?

Chadha Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chadha Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chadha Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

