Open₹8.75
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹8.75
Day's Low₹8.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹60.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.93
P/E2.7
EPS3.24
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
34.2
50.08
0
0
Reserves
48.36
11.09
-49.83
-47.04
Net Worth
92.76
71.37
-39.63
-36.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
328.75
425.54
414.77
419.91
yoy growth (%)
-22.74
2.59
-1.22
54.25
Raw materials
-226.26
-285.32
-253.41
-298.94
As % of sales
68.82
67.05
61.09
71.19
Employee costs
-12.87
-16.47
-16.11
-14.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.8
-9.02
3.15
-4.02
Depreciation
-9.28
-9.12
-8.06
-7.54
Tax paid
-0.18
4.78
-2.35
1.21
Working capital
-21.87
-8.61
-4.02
27.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.74
2.59
-1.22
54.25
Op profit growth
-160.88
-47.61
-23.28
76.39
EBIT growth
8.4
-34.48
69.38
-37.05
Net profit growth
112.14
348.06
-66.35
-161.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
513.34
609.32
697.03
566.63
328.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
513.34
609.32
697.03
566.63
328.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.49
4.64
1.82
21.4
27.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.5
|18.76
|6,852.32
|74.09
|1.24
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.9
|12.92
|3,678.32
|41.39
|0.9
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
301.65
|18.19
|1,902.45
|25.63
|0.79
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.7
|18.72
|1,664.38
|7.85
|1.19
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
177.75
|329.17
|1,230.22
|22.12
|1.69
|1,323.03
|301.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Anand Sharma
Whole-time Director
Amanbir Singh Sethi
Non Executive Director
Sanmeet Singh
Independent Director
Naveen Sexena
Independent Director
Surjeet Kaur
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
DEEPAK RASTOGI
Chadha Estate Nainital Road,
Bilaspur Tehsil,
Uttar Pradesh - 244921
Tel: 91-120-4325461/8392931162
Website: http://www.chadhapapers.com
Email: chadhapapersltd@gmail.com
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Chadha Papers Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of papers and related paper products such as News Print Writing Print and Kraft Paper etc...
Read More
