Chadha Papers Ltd Summary

Chadha Papers Ltd was incorporated in the year 1990. The Company is engaged into the business of manufacturing of papers and related paper products such as News Print Writing Print and Kraft Paper etc. As on 31st March 2019, the Company has one Subsidiary, viz. Manorama Paper Mills Limited. It has basically three segments in Paper, which are Kraft Paper Division, News Print St WP Division and Petrolium Coke Division.