Chadha Papers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of Chadha Papers Limited will be held on Friday30th day of May 2025 at 02:30 P.M. at R-11 Nehru Enclave Kalkaji New Delhi -110019 India inter alia to consider approve and take on record the audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2025. Audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st march 2025 along with the audit report Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that the Board in its meeting held on Friday 30th May, 2025 has considered and approved the following business: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2025, with Audit Report. (As enclosed). 2. Declaration on Un-Modified Audit Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

CHADHA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended on 31stDecember 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December 2024 along with the Limited Review report on Unaudited Financial results of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

CHADHA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Partial Redemption of 0.01% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares (unlisted) of the company out of remaining 2876610 (Nos) 0.01% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares issued by the company in FY 2015-16.( the1050000 Nos 0.01% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares were Redeemed on 26th October 2023 Out of 6126610 Nos 0.01% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares and 220000 Nos 0.01% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares were Redeemed on 22nd January 2024 Out of 6126610 Nos 0.01% Redeemable Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Preference Shares). Approval of the 500000 (nos),0.01% redeemable non-convertible,non cumulative preference shares (unlisted) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.01.2025)

CHADHA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please note that the Board in its meeting held on Thursday 14thNovember, 2024 has considered and approved the following business: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review report on Unaudited Financial results of the company, Statement of Asset and Liabilities of the company and Cash Flow Statement. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

CHADHA PAPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report along with annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024 2. To appoint M/S Sachin Mavi & Associates Company secretaries as a Scrutinizer to ascertain Voting process of 34th Annual General Meeting of the company. 3. To approve the draft notice of 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to decide the date time and venue of the AGM; 4. To consider and fix Record date and/or Book closure date for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting; 5. Any other business that may deem necessary with the permission of the chair. 1. Approval of Notice of 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 30th day of September, 2024 at 02:30 PM at the Registered Office of the Company at Chadha Estate, Nainital Road, Tehsil Bilaspur, Distt. Rampur-244921, Uttar Pradesh. 2. Approval of Directors report along with the annexure(s) thereto for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. The Register of Members and Share Transfer book will remain closed from Tuesday, 24th September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 34th Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th September, 2024. 4. The Cut-off date for the purpose of E-Voting is Monday, 23rd September, 2024. 5. The remote e-voting shall commence at 9.00 A.M. IST on Friday, 27, September, 2024 and ends at 5.00 P.M. IST on Sunday, 29th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)

