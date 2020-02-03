Chadha Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-8.8
-9.02
3.15
-4.02
Depreciation
-9.28
-9.12
-8.06
-7.54
Tax paid
-0.18
4.78
-2.35
1.21
Working capital
-21.87
-8.61
-4.02
27.95
Other operating items
Operating
-40.14
-21.98
-11.28
17.59
Capital expenditure
1.78
8.12
28.64
12.09
Free cash flow
-38.36
-13.86
17.35
29.68
Equity raised
-76.24
-139.95
-60.94
-54.81
Investing
4.45
0
-1.67
-0.03
Financing
203.03
99.41
98
158.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
92.86
-54.4
52.74
132.93
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.