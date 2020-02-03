iifl-logo
Chadha Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Feb 3, 2020

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-8.8

-9.02

3.15

-4.02

Depreciation

-9.28

-9.12

-8.06

-7.54

Tax paid

-0.18

4.78

-2.35

1.21

Working capital

-21.87

-8.61

-4.02

27.95

Other operating items

Operating

-40.14

-21.98

-11.28

17.59

Capital expenditure

1.78

8.12

28.64

12.09

Free cash flow

-38.36

-13.86

17.35

29.68

Equity raised

-76.24

-139.95

-60.94

-54.81

Investing

4.45

0

-1.67

-0.03

Financing

203.03

99.41

98

158.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

92.86

-54.4

52.74

132.93

