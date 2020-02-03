Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
328.75
425.54
414.77
419.91
yoy growth (%)
-22.74
2.59
-1.22
54.25
Raw materials
-226.26
-285.32
-253.41
-298.94
As % of sales
68.82
67.05
61.09
71.19
Employee costs
-12.87
-16.47
-16.11
-14.77
As % of sales
3.91
3.87
3.88
3.51
Other costs
-94
-116.54
-131.51
-88.3
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.59
27.38
31.7
21.02
Operating profit
-4.37
7.19
13.72
17.89
OPM
-1.33
1.68
3.3
4.26
Depreciation
-9.28
-9.12
-8.06
-7.54
Interest expense
-22.72
-21.86
-16.43
-15.59
Other income
27.57
14.76
13.93
1.21
Profit before tax
-8.8
-9.02
3.15
-4.02
Taxes
-0.18
4.78
-2.35
1.21
Tax rate
2.06
-53.05
-74.51
-30.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.99
-4.23
0.8
-2.81
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.75
0
Net profit
-8.99
-4.23
-0.94
-2.81
yoy growth (%)
112.14
348.06
-66.35
-161.22
NPM
-2.73
-0.99
-0.22
-0.66
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.