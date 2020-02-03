iifl-logo
Chadha Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.75
(0%)
Feb 3, 2020|09:44:10 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

328.75

425.54

414.77

419.91

yoy growth (%)

-22.74

2.59

-1.22

54.25

Raw materials

-226.26

-285.32

-253.41

-298.94

As % of sales

68.82

67.05

61.09

71.19

Employee costs

-12.87

-16.47

-16.11

-14.77

As % of sales

3.91

3.87

3.88

3.51

Other costs

-94

-116.54

-131.51

-88.3

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.59

27.38

31.7

21.02

Operating profit

-4.37

7.19

13.72

17.89

OPM

-1.33

1.68

3.3

4.26

Depreciation

-9.28

-9.12

-8.06

-7.54

Interest expense

-22.72

-21.86

-16.43

-15.59

Other income

27.57

14.76

13.93

1.21

Profit before tax

-8.8

-9.02

3.15

-4.02

Taxes

-0.18

4.78

-2.35

1.21

Tax rate

2.06

-53.05

-74.51

-30.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.99

-4.23

0.8

-2.81

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.75

0

Net profit

-8.99

-4.23

-0.94

-2.81

yoy growth (%)

112.14

348.06

-66.35

-161.22

NPM

-2.73

-0.99

-0.22

-0.66

